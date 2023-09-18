 Skip to content
Propagation: Paradise Hotel Checks In Next Month On PSVR 2

Propagation: Paradise Hotel joins a growing list of PSVR 2 survival horror games, arriving next month in time for Halloween.

Released on Quest and PC VR in May, Propagation: Paradise Hotel is the survival horror sequel to 2020's Propagation VR. Trapped inside the zombie-ridden Paradise Hotel, you play as Emily in her search to find her twin sister, Ashley. The PSVR 2 version was announced in April but a release window hasn't been provided until now.

It joins an increasingly large list of horror-themed upcoming VR games releasing next month. Alongside lighter but seasonally appropriate games like Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Propagation: Paradise Hotel faces notable competition from MADiSON VR, Phasmophobia and The 7th Guest VR.

We recommended WanadevStudio's horror game in our Propagation: Paradise Hotel review on Quest 2 this May, criticizing the short story while praising its atmosphere.

It nails the claustrophobic and oppressive feeling of being penned up in a building filled with creatures straight out of your worst nightmares. Slowly making your way through a dark, creaky hotel whilst being stalked by its horrifying inhabitants makes for an exceptionally creepy and hair-raising experience.

Propagation: Paradise Hotel reaches PSVR 2 this October, and it's available now on Quest and PC VR.

