Pirates VR: Jolly Roger Sets Sail Next Month On Quest 3

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger finds a new destination with next month's launch on Quest 3 and 3S.

Developed by Split Light Studio, Pirates VR: Jolly Roger initially reached Steam back in January before later heading to PlayStation VR2. An action adventure game set on a cursed Caribbean island where you search for Davy Jones' treasure, today's UploadVR Winter Showcase revealed that it's now getting a standalone release that's been “rebuilt and optimized for the Meta Quest platform.”

Pirates VR sees you explore strange ruins alongside your sarcastic parrot companion, solving puzzles while fending off threats ranging from wild animals to undead pirates. Armed with various weapons like a magic lantern and flintlock pistol, this campaign lasts roughly four hours.

It's worth noting that VRKiwi, Pirates VR: Jolly Roger's original publisher on other platforms, isn't publishing this upcoming Quest 3 port. That's instead being handled by Incuvo, who recently launched Tracked: Shoot to Survive and are arguably best known for Green Hell VR.

We had mixed impressions during our Pirates VR: Jolly Roger review back in January on PC VR. Though we criticized some design issues and its “shallow” combat, we still ultimately enjoyed this roughly four-hour adventure, believing these shortcomings were “balanced out by rewarding exploration and great visuals.”

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger is out now on PlayStation VR2 and Steam, while the Quest 3 edition will follow on January 29, 2026.