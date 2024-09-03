Pico 4 Ultra - Hardware Details

Pico 4 Ultra is a refresh of Pico 4 with upgraded chipset, RAM, passthrough cameras, sensor suite, battery, Wi-Fi, and controllers.

The lenses, displays, and overall design of Pico 4 Ultra remain almost identical to the original, except the company says the display is now 25% brighter.

Pico 4 Ultra uses the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset as Meta Quest 3. But whereas Quest 3 pairs it with 8GB of RAM, Pico 4 Ultra has 12GB. This could make it superior for on-device multitasking, and potentially allow game developers to use higher-resolution textures and more details.

The monocular passthrough camera of the original Pico 4 has been replaced with two 32-megapixel cameras which the company says are used to deliver perspective-correct passthrough with low distortion. Passthrough only samples the cameras at 8 megapixels though. The system combines each block of four pixels into one, a technique known as pixel binning which is used by many modern smartphones.

ByteDance claims the angular resolution of Pico 4 Ultra's passthrough is 20.6 pixels per degree (PPD), compared to the 18 PPD Meta claims for Quest 3's passthrough.

The color cameras are also used for 3D video capture, up to 2048×1536 at 60 FPS. Additionally, ByteDance says Pico 4 Ultra can natively decode Apple spatial videos captured by iPhones and Vision Pro.

Between the two color cameras is what Pico describes as a time-of-flight sensor which is used for 3D environment meshing, similar to the purpose of Quest 3's depth projector.

The battery in the rear of Pico 4 Ultra's strap is slightly larger than the original's, though the company isn't claiming longer battery life, so this is likely to power the additional sensors. More significantly, the new battery supports charging at up to 45W, more than double the 20W of the original Pico 4. This should enable charging from 0% to 100% in roughly an hour.

Pico 4 Ultra is the first headset to support the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, which could enable more stable PC VR streaming for those who have a Wi-Fi 7 router.

Finally, on the hardware side, Pico 4's distinctive arc controllers have been replaced with new ringless controllers that weigh only half as much. They resemble Quest 3's Touch Plus controllers but with a less curved handle, and seem to be slightly larger.