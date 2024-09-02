A new Meta headset, highly likely to be the upcoming Quest 3S, just got FCC certification.

The FCC is the US regulatory agency with responsibility over wireless frequency use. Its approval is necessary to sell a device with wireless capabilities in the US market.

91mobiles first spotted the filing, which comes from the same Meta-owned registrar as previous Quest hardware.

The filing confirms Quest 3S supports Wi-Fi 6E, just as the regular Quest 3 does, meaning it includes the 6GHz band. The higher frequency enables increased bandwidth and less interference from other devices – though the signal degrades more when passing through solid objects like walls, and doesn't travel as far. These properties make it ideal for wireless PC streaming with the router or access point in the same room as the headset.

A wide range of sources suggest Quest 3S is a more affordable version of Quest 3 that retains its Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset and color passthrough mixed reality capabilities, but uses the old fresnel lenses from Quest 1 and 2 to achieve a price between $300 and $400.

A Quest 3S was also seemingly present in the background of a video posted by Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth in June, and Bosworth even replied at the time with a teasing confirmation. In July the first clear photo of Quest 3S was posted on X by a VR headset accessory maker in China.

For a full rundown of Meta Quest 3S and how it should compare to Quest 3 and Quest 2, read our leaks and rumors roundup from June.