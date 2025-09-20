 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Glasses & AR Tech

OpenAI Reportedly Considering Making ChatGPT Glasses

 &  David Heaney
OpenAI Reportedly Considering Making ChatGPT Glasses
Sam Altman wearing non-smart glasses, stating that he doesn't like smart glasses.

OpenAI is now reportedly considering making ChatGPT glasses, despite CEO Sam Altman's public rejection of the form factor.

Outside the Sun Valley Conference, back in July, Altman took questions from the press while wearing a pair of white sunglasses with strangely thick temples. When asked "are you wearing smart glasses? are these smart glasses?", he replied "no, absolutely not, I don't like smart glasses".

0:00
/0:08

Sam Altman: "I don't like smart glasses".

The response came two months after OpenAI formally announced it was getting into hardware, acquiring veteran Apple designer Jony Ive's hardware startup io and signing a partnership with his design studio LoveFrom.

OpenAI hasn't yet said what exactly its first device will be, but The Wall Street Journal reported at the time of the deal that Altman specifically told OpenAI staff that it would be a screenless pocket-sized device, and specifically that it would not be glasses or any other wearable.

Now, The Information reports that OpenAI is poaching design, manufacturing and supply chain staff from Apple to build "a whole line" of devices.

According to the report, OpenAI is working on a smart speaker, in addition to its pocket-sized device, and has "considered" making glasses, a digital voice recorder and a wearable pin.

0:00
/1:58

Michael Abrash on how future glasses will deliver always-on contextual AI.

OpenAI's first traditional devices aren't expected to arrive until late 2026 or 2027, so if the company does decide to make glasses, a launch would likely be many years off.

During his Connect 2025 talk, Meta's Michael Abrash described how future smart glasses with always-on sensing will deliver spatial "contextual AI", providing both proactive advice and direct questions about your life. If the rapid rate of adoption of smart glasses continues, it could become one of the primary form factors for AI by the time OpenAI launches, giving Meta, Google, and Apple significant advantages and leaving OpenAI badly behind.

Everyone Is Making Smart Glasses Now
Most coverage focuses on Meta, but a surprising number of startups and established companies alike are making smart glasses too. Read our full roundup here.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

Could Altman's initial rejection of the form factor turn out to be his biggest mistake?

UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More Glasses & AR Tech

Latest Articles

See More