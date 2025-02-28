Between Wanderer, Hitman, and Vertigo 2's DLC, March is looking busy for new VR games. Here's our monthly highlights.

February wasn't an especially busy month for VR gaming, though there were still a few notable releases. We reviewed COLD VR, Selina: Mind at Large, Ashen Arrows and Retronika, while Orion Drift entered early access. We're still preparing our reviews for Farming Simulator VR, All on Board!, and Detective VR, and we hope to bring you those soon.

March looks like a fairly stacked month with games covering a large range of genres. Should anything change as more titles confirm release dates or get delayed, we'll continue updating this list. You can also check our comprehensive upcoming VR games list for even more details.

Here's our highlights for new VR games on Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico this March.

Journey Up - March 5 (PC VR)

Currently offering a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest, Journey Up by Mechabit is a casual VR adventure where you and up to three other players tackle various climbing challenges. It's also on Quest but curiously, that version is currently unavailable despite launching just over two months ago.

Store links — PC VR, Quest

Lovesick - March 6 (Quest)

Created by Rose City Games, Lovesick is a VR puzzler that sees you play as a burnt-out bassist in 1999 that finds themselves trapped in an alternate reality. You're tasked with finding your trapped bandmates across these memory-filled diorama levels, while featured minigames include a Guitar Hero-like rhythm game and a racing arcade game.

Store links — Quest

Symphoni - March 6 (Quest)

Developed by techToy Studio, Symphoni blends conducting with spellcasting in a new mixed reality rhythm game. Focused on classical music with composers ranging from Beethoven to Tchaikovsky, the game uses a colorful interactive landscape that sees your play space transform through mixed reality. Hand tracking controls are also supported.

Store links — Quest

StellarPlans - March 7 (Quest)

Previously released on Steam last year, StellarPlans is a sci-fi fantasy VR shooter that combines FPS gunplay with aerial mech combat and large-scale battlefield exploration. Created by a solo developer, the upcoming Quest release promises a “completely reworked and enhanced” version 2.0, and a Steam update will also release on the same date with these changes.

Store links — PC VR, Quest

Trailblazer: The Untold Story of Mrs Benz - March 7 (Quest)

Set in Germany in 1888, Trailblazer explores motoring history through VR with an immersive narrative. This 20 minute experience tells the story of Bertha Benz, the wife of Karl Benz, inventor of the first car powered by an internal combustion engine, as she defied societal norms to embark on the world's first road trip.

Store links — Quest

Path of Fury: Episode I - Tetsuo’s Tower - March 12 (Quest)

Inspired by Time Crisis and '80s martial arts films such as the works of Wong Kar-wai, Path of Fury - Episode I: Tetsuo's Tower sees you punching and swiping through enemies while ascending a high-rise building. It's unclear how many episodes are planned for this VR action game, and we'll bring you our full impressions closer to launch.

Store links — Quest

IMMERROCK - March 13 (Quest Pro & 3/3S)

IMMERROCK is designed as an educational tool similar to PianoVision, helping you learn how to play a guitar through mixed reality. Launching this month in early access, this promises over 100 different musical exercises, lessons and songs, with more to come at a later date.

Store links — Quest

Mythic Realms - March 13 (Quest)

0:00 / 0:33 1×

Developed by Petricore Games, Mythic Realms is a mixed reality roguelite RPG. While you'll gradually build your town in fully immersive VR environments as you gather resources, unlock new facilities and find new weapons, you're tasked with carrying out expeditions across several biomes in mixed reality.

Store links — Quest

DIG VR - March 20 (PC VR, PS VR2)

Following its Winter Update last year, DIG VR from developer Just Add Water and publisher Wired Productions is going multiplatform. You're tasked with excavating different locations across Diglington across a full campaign mode, mini-games, and a sandbox mode are also available. We previously reviewed the Quest version back in November, and you can find that below to learn more.

Sportvida CyberDash - March 20 (PC VR, Quest)

Currently available in early access on Quest, futuristic fitness game Sportvida CyberDash is entering full release and receiving a Steam version at the same time. Designed for stress relief through physical challenges, you'll need to smash obstacles, sprint, and dodge to advance across 30 different maps. A PC VR demo is also available as part of Steam Next Fest until March 3.

Store links — PC VR, Quest

Boxed Out - March 24 (Quest)

Developed by Red Chain Games, Boxed Out is a color matching VR puzzle game that initially launched as 'Boxed In' for PC VR and PSVR. Using a device known as the BlockOTron™ 3000, this allows you to change the box colors and matching up the same colored blocks causes them to explode, while the pace gradually increases.

Hitman World Of Assassination - March 27 (PS VR2)

Marking the third time we've seen IO Interactive adapting its famous franchise for VR, Hitman World of Assassination now brings the entire trilogy to PlayStation VR2. The upcoming release includes support for dual-wielding, room-scale gameplay, alongside new controls and gameplay mechanics, and it's arriving as a paid DLC upgrade pack for owners of the flatscreen game.

Store links — PS VR2

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate - March 27 (PS VR2, Quest)

Mighty Eyes is remaking 2022's time travel adventure game Wanderer with Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate. Playing as Asher Neumann, this adventure focuses on escape room-style puzzles as you explore different time periods using your watch companion. This promises new visuals, physics-driven platforming, expanded levels and more, though the PC VR release date remains unconfirmed.

Vertigo 2: Into The Aether - March 30 (PC VR)

Unlike most entries on this list, Vertigo 2: Into The Aether isn't a new game but a DLC story expansion to our 2023 VR Game of the Year, where Brian finds himself fighting back against the Void Delegation. Though the base game is on PS VR2 as well, there's currently no plans for this Vertigo 2 DLC to reach Sony's headset.

Store links — PC VR

Hellsplit: Arena - March 2025 (Quest)

Originally launched on Steam back in 2019, Hellsplit: Arena from Deep Type Games is now heading to Quest six years later. Described as an action horror-slasher set in a dark fantasy world around the late Middle Ages, you're tasked with defeating the undead across a full room scale VR experience.

Store links — PC VR, Quest

Premier League Player - March 2025 (Pico)

Premier League Player is the first officially licensed VR game based on the UK's Premier League. All 20 teams are represented with authentic kits and realistic stadiums, and the game also offers a 'Moments Mode' that lets you experience highlights from the 2023-2024 season. Previously reaching Quest last December, that's now coming to Pico too.

Store links — Pico, Quest

Stratogun - March 2025 (PC VR)

Stratogun is an arcade-like flatscreen shoot 'em up launching with optional PC VR support and online leaderboards. It challenges you to fight through waves of wireframe enemies, earning more points the longer you survive this aerial assault that help unlock new ship upgrades.

Store links — PC VR

Wet VR - March 2025 (PC VR)

Created by SUPER HYPER MEGA (Noun Town, Project Aeroes), Wet is a new puzzle sandbox strategy game where you manipulate terrain and guide water to rescue the rock spirits. It's currently free on Quest 3 and 3S for a limited time, and you can jump into the upcoming Steam versions through the free demo before next month's launch.

Store links — PC VR, Quest

