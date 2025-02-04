Boxed Out Is A Colorful VR Puzzle Game Heading For Quest This March

Boxed Out, a color matching VR puzzle game, is heading for Quest next month.

Developed by Red Chain Games, who are also handling upcoming VR aerial combat game Supersonic Fight, the game initially launched in 2017 for PC VR before reaching PlayStation VR in 2021. Previously titled Boxed In, it's been renamed 'Boxed Out' on Meta Quest to avoid clashing with a different game of the same name. Here's the announcement trailer.

Red Chain Games describes the title as a fast-paced game where players are trapped in a room filled with continuously multiplying boxes. Using a device known as the BlockOTron™ 3000, this allows you to change the box colors and matching up the same colored blocks causes them to explode, while the pace gradually increases.

Promising a soundtrack ranging from EDM to Saturday Morning Cartoons, Boxed Out also includes four themes at launch: Original, Pastel, Code, and Soft Play. In a press release, the studio confirms more themes will arrive over the next 12 months. The trailer also highlights a hidden jetpack minigame inspired by Pilotwings, where players fly through rings across a tropical island.

Boxed Out arrives on March 24 for the Meta Quest platform.