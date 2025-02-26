Symphoni Blends Spell Casting With Mixed Reality Conducting Next Week On Quest

Symphoni blends conducting with spellcasting in a new mixed reality rhythm game, and it's out soon on Quest.
Developed by techToy Studio, Symphoni promises a rhythmic adventure on Quest 2, Pro and 3/3S. Focused on classical music with composers ranging from Beethoven to Tchaikovsky, the game uses a colorful interactive landscape that sees your play space transform through mixed reality. Here's the previous announcement trailer.
At launch, Symphoni features 16 different tracks with three difficulty levels. You can level up magical abilities through a progression system, unlock achievement crystals, and also collect four different wands. User-generated Symphonies for composing your own musical challenges will arrive at a later date.
Detailing the game's history in a press release, techToy Studio founder Ingram Mao states the idea for Symphoni came to him in 2023 during a Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert after experiencing synesthesia. While Symphoni is built around controller-less hand-tracking, Touch Controllers are also supported.
The classical music focus is reminiscent of last year's Maestro, a VR rhythm game from Double Jack that we later awarded our Best Hand Tracking Game of 2024. However, Maestro instead places you in the role of a conductor tasked with guiding a full orchestra.
Symphoni arrives on March 6 for $19.99 for the wider Meta Quest platform.