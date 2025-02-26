Symphoni Blends Spell Casting With Mixed Reality Conducting Next Week On Quest

Symphoni blends conducting with spellcasting in a new mixed reality rhythm game, and it's out soon on Quest.

Developed by techToy Studio, Symphoni promises a rhythmic adventure on Quest 2, Pro and 3/3S. Focused on classical music with composers ranging from Beethoven to Tchaikovsky, the game uses a colorful interactive landscape that sees your play space transform through mixed reality. Here's the previous announcement trailer.

0:00 / 0:35 1×

At launch, Symphoni features 16 different tracks with three difficulty levels. You can level up magical abilities through a progression system, unlock achievement crystals, and also collect four different wands. User-generated Symphonies for composing your own musical challenges will arrive at a later date.

Detailing the game's history in a press release, techToy Studio founder Ingram Mao states the idea for Symphoni came to him in 2023 during a Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert after experiencing synesthesia. While Symphoni is built around controller-less hand-tracking, Touch Controllers are also supported.

The classical music focus is reminiscent of last year's Maestro, a VR rhythm game from Double Jack that we later awarded our Best Hand Tracking Game of 2024. However, Maestro instead places you in the role of a conductor tasked with guiding a full orchestra.

Symphoni arrives on March 6 for $19.99 for the wider Meta Quest platform.