After some new VR games this August? Here are our monthly upcoming highlights.

July's nearly over and we've seen a few VR games this month. Alongside reviewing Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable, Death Game Hotel, Spin Rhythm XD, Thrasher, Infinite Inside, and Brazen Blaze, we also offered our impressions of the new Tentacular expansion and The Exit 8 VR. Other releases include Sky Climb, StellarPlans, Into The Radius 2, Yeeps: Hide and Seek, Tiny Archers, and Stabby.

Presently, we don't know if any VR games are coming in the second half of August and traditionally, summer has often been quieter for VR. We'll update this list as more VR games receive release dates or delays, and our upcoming VR games article offers a more comprehensive list beyond our recommendations.

For now, these are the new VR games reaching Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2 this August.

Gravity League - August 1 (Quest)

Originally launched on Pico and Quest App Lab, Gravity League is a free-to-play multiplayer game now heading to the main Quest store. "The rules are simple: 2 players, 1 ball, zero gravity - the first player to 11 goals wins," states the studio. It's currently unknown when the Steam release will follow.

Store links - Pico, Quest

Hello Cruel World - August 1 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Akapura Games (Behind The Frame VR), Hello Cruel World is a horror puzzle adventure designed "from the ground up" for VR. As an urban explorer visiting a haunted attraction called the Crab n' Grab, you're accompanied by a "real-time simulated chat" similar to Twitch and YouTube.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Tomb Explorer - August 1 (PC VR)

Tomb Explorer VR is an adventure game from Celeritas Games that involves exploring ancient ruins to find historical treasures. "The ultimate goal is to solve puzzles, unlock ancient mechanisms, avoid dangerous traps, and discover hidden passages to obtain valuable artifacts located all around the globe."

Store links - PC VR

Zero Caliber 2 - August 1 (Quest)

Previously targeting a July launch, Zero Caliber 2 is a sequel to the XReal Games' 2018 first-person shooter. It promises a full campaign that's playable in single-player or co-op, various unlockable weapons, PvP multiplayer pitting 10 players against each other, and more. We'll bring you our full thoughts soon.

Store links - Quest

On Point - August 7 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Actuator Digital, On Point is a new '90s-inspired VR lightgun shooter designed for all ages. Launching in early access, it features over 30 minigames that aim to "challenge your speed, accuracy, and reaction time," multiple difficulty options, and three levels with 10 competitive events each.

Store links - PC VR, Quest (currently not live)

Arcade Paradise VR - August 8 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

A light management sim set in 1993, Arcade Paradise VR is a retro arcade adventure. Playing as Ashley, you're tasked with managing a disused laundromat through gamified chores and gradually converting it into a fully-fledged arcade. Following April's Quest release, it's now going multiplatform.

Astro Hunters - August 8 (PC VR)

Developed by Wenkly Studio, Astro Hunters VR is a new PvPvE VR multiplayer extraction shooter. As a mercenary called the Hunters, your goal involves scavenging across different planets to gather resources and craft new items, killing enemies along the way with various weapons. It's coming to Quest in Q3 2024, while Pico and PSVR 2 ports will follow later.

Store links - PC VR

Darksword: Battle Eternity - August 8 (PSVR 2)

Darksword: Battle Eternity is a "white-knuckle" dark fantasy action RPG with hack-and-slash combat. Featuring a story mode and multiplayer co-op, it tells the story of Blackwold, a fallen general that looks to free the world of the Twisted Corridors from Darksword's curse. After launching on most major platforms, it's now heading for PSVR 2.

The Burst - August 8 (PC VR, Quest)

Created by GoRapid Studio, The Burst is a high-speed FPS that uses a parkour-style movement system. Set on a desert prison planet as convicts begin preparing to rebel, you're tasked with eliminating a warlord to restore order. We'll bring you our full review soon.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Outta Hand - August 15 (PC VR)

Launched last year on Quest, Outta Hand evolves Gorilla Tag's physical, gesture-based movement system with new mechanics. Set across a 36-level campaign, this platforming adventure lets you embody one of the Hand-People, a "hop-happy" lab experiment that can jump great heights. Check out our previous review below to learn more.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Dance Eden - August 2024 (PC VR)

Developed by DigiEden, Dance Eden is a dance game in which you can practice alone or join friends and others using your own virtual avatar in online multiplayer. While the SideQuest page confirmed plans for Quest and Pico, it's unknown if those versions are also expected this month. A free Steam demo is currently available.

Store links - PC VR

Retronika - August 2024 (Quest)

Created by 4Players-Studio, Retronika combines real-life cycling controls with a VR FPS. Set across a mission-based campaign, Retronika requires clearing objectives like defeating a set number of enemies or surviving challenging conditions. An August launch is targeted on Quest, though it's unclear if this also applies to the Pico version.

Store links - Pico, Quest (currently not live)

If you've got an update for a VR game we should know about for this article or future monthly round-ups, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

