Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth has responded to developer concerns over Quest's Horizon OS performance regression and the puzzling Battery Saver change.

If you missed it, earlier this week we reported on developer concerns about Meta Horizon OS performance regression, as well as a puzzling change to Battery Saver that capped apps to 45FPS, and other issues developers have been facing in deploying VR and mixed reality apps on Meta's platform.

In an ask-me-anything (AMA) session on his Instagram, Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth has acknowledged these concerns, describing it as "great feedback" that Meta is "taking seriously" and "spending time on" addressing. He also confirms that Meta is rolling a fix out for the Battery Saver issue.

"We appreciate the feedback as always, from developers, [and we] take it seriously. It's our responsibility, these are our mistakes, and we're gonna fix them."

However, Bosworth pushed back on the suggestion that the root cause of these problems is the pace of updates, saying that Meta just needs to have "a stronger set of processes in place for quality control before things go out the door".

0:00 / 0:59 1×

Here's Bosworth's response in full:

"Good discussion and feedback from developers, this last week on the stability and changes that we're making in our rollouts. Making sure that those are higher quality than they have been. I think it's great feedback. We're taking it seriously.



For the Battery Saver issue, we're rolling a fix out for that.



And more generally, I don't think it's the case that we're rolling things out too quickly. I do think it's just the case that we've gotta have a stronger set of processes in place for quality control before things go out the door, which we're doing.



We're taking a serious look at this. We're spending time on it. So we appreciate the feedback as always, from developers, [and we] take it seriously. It's our responsibility, these are our mistakes, and we're gonna fix them. And we understand that this is not casual. This is people's livelihoods and time spent on the line that matters a ton, and the experience that consumers have of people's software.



So yeah, taking that seriously, we're doing the work. I think staggering things helps because staggering things actually helps us identify regressions sooner. But agree, we could do better on documentation too."