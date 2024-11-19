Meta AI Now Available On Ray-Ban Meta Glasses In Ireland, France, Italy, And Spain

Meta AI is now rolling out on the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in Ireland, France, Italy, and Spain.

Meta AI originally launched only in the US and Canada. Last month, it arrived in the UK and Australia. And now it's coming to Ireland, France, Italy, and Spain.

However, like with the UK, only the voice input capabilities of Meta AI are arriving in these countries. The ability of Meta AI to use the camera to answer questions about what you see is still exclusive to the US, Canada, and Australia.

Meta AI is a digital assistant powered by Meta's Llama series of large language models (LLMs), the same kind of technology that powers ChatGPT.

Last month Meta released an update letting you ask Meta AI on the glasses to remind you of something you see or say (for example, where you parked, or that you're low on milk), set timers, scan QR codes, call phone numbers on posters or flyers, and send and receive voice messages on WhatsApp or Messenger.

The update also removed the need to explicitly say "look" at the start of queries to trigger the visual AI capability, allowing more natural invocation.

Next month, Meta plans to add live translation, letting Meta AI on the glasses translate in real-time between English and French, Italian or Spanish.

The company also plans to add a feature letting Meta AI see a livestream of your first-person view, not just a single shot, enabling a continuous interaction over time. Meta says this will allow its AI to "help you more naturally, in real-time as you’re doing things like exploring a city or preparing a meal".