Outblast Brings High-Speed Shmup Action To PC VR & Quest This June

The fast-paced shoot 'em up is coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR on June 4.

Rhino Rock Studios has announced that its sci-fi arcade shmup Outblast is set to release on June 4, 2026. The game promises a high-speed, neon-soaked fight for survival that can be experienced either in full VR via Meta's Quest headsets and SteamVR, or in flat-screen mode, giving players the choice between full immersion and traditional play.

The game places you in the cockpit of C11-28, humanity's last line of defense against a rogue viral intelligence known as Typhon. Corruption is spreading across Perseon-6, and your job is to shoot enemies and save the planet from collapse.

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While shmups haven't enjoyed mainstream popularity since the days of 16-bit consoles, recent games like Sektori have begun to break out of their niche and reach new audiences. We'll have a full review of Outblast closer to release, and see if it captures the magic of the greatest shmups.

Outblast will launch into action on June 4, 2026 on Meta Quest and Steam VR.