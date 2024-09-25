Meta just announced a swathe of new software features coming to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Further, EssilorLuxottica and Meta are launching new style options with Transitions lenses.

New Software Features

Live Translation

Later this year, Meta says the glasses will be able to translate in real-time between English and French, Italian or Spanish.

Reminders

Soon, US & Canada owners will be able to ask Meta AI on the glasses to remind them of something they see.

For example, "Hey Meta, remember this jacket" or "Hey Meta, remember that I'm low on cereal".

More Natural Visual Meta AI

You'll no longer need to say "look" at the start of a query for Meta AI to use the camera to answer based on what you're seeing. The AI should now know whether to capture an image based on the context of the query.

Meta AI Video Vision

Meta AI on the glasses can already answer queries about what US & Canada owners are looking at. But later this year, Meta will add a new video capability letting Meta AI see a continuous stream of what you see.

Meta says this will allow its AI to "help you more naturally, in real-time as you’re doing things like exploring a city or preparing a meal".

Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and iHeart Controls

While you can already tap and hold the side of the glasses to play a recommended Spotify or Amazon Music playlist, Meta is now adding much deeper integration with these services, as well as Audible and iHeart.

You'll now be able to play specific songs, albums, playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks by using voice commands via Meta AI, similar to how you would with Alexa or Google Assistant on other devices.

QR Codes & Phone Numbers

Soon the glasses will be able to scan QR codes and phone numbers you see in the real world.

The links from the QR codes or phone numbers will appear in the Meta View companion app on your phone.

New Transitions Lenses Style Options

Skyler Shiny Black with Amethyst Transitions

Headliner Shiny Caramel with Sapphire Transitions

Headliner Low Bridge Fit Shiny Black with Sapphire Transitions

Headliner Matte Black with Gray Transitions

Wayfarer Matte Black with Graphite Green Transitions