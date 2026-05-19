Into Black & Resist Developer To Announce Next VR Game This Week

Damien Ruffy from the Ruff Talk VR podcast said The Binary Mill, most recently known for sci-fi co-op shooter Into Black, will announce its newest project at Friday's Ruff Talk VR showcase.

We'll have full coverage of the new game announcement and any other news from the showcase after it airs this Friday.

For those unfamiliar with The Binary Mill, the independent Australian studio has been working in VR for a decade.

One of its earlier VR titles was Rush, a high-speed flightsuit racing game in 2017. Gun Club VR, a weapons firing range simulator, followed later that year. Miniature arcade racer Mini Motor Racing X dropped in 2019, followed by high flying dystopian shooter Resist in 2021 and finally, Into Black in 2024. It also released Oculus Go and Gear VR games like 2016's Gun Club 3 VR.

All of The Binary Mill's games are available on Meta Quest, SteamVR, and Pico. PlayStation VR2 has Into Black, Rush (a revised Apex Edition with better graphics than the original PS VR release), Resist, and Gun Club, only lacking Mini Motor Racing X.