VR Horde FPS A Long Survive Hits PC VR This Week After Two Delays

A Long Survive, a co-op horde survival shooter boasting the 'biggest waves in VR,' has seen two delays for its SteamVR and PlayStation VR2 ports after last year's Meta Quest release. Developer Friendly Fire Studios confirmed that the PC VR port arrives on May 21.

In a post on X, Friendly Fire said the previous issue with crossplay support has been resolved for PC players, allowing that port to move forward. That issue halted the planned May 14 release after a previous delay in late April for additional polishing. Friendly Fire promises a similar short turnaround time between announcement and release for the PS VR2 port as soon as crossplay is resolved for that platform.

Check out an updated gameplay teaser for yourself:

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The PC VR and PS VR2 versions of the game promise to come with 'major visual & gameplay improvements' along with a new horde system and a new map titled Atlas.

We will have a review of A Long Survive available soon. A Long Survive can be wishlisted on PS VR2 and Steam. It is available now on Quest.