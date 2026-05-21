Five Nights At Freddy's: Secret Of The Mimic Available Now On PC VR

Ending a journey that began with late 2024's announcement followed by a confusing pivot away from VR, Five Nights At Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic is out now on SteamVR. Steel Wool Studios released the game with a patch to address a litany of issues and a list of bugs expected to be addressed in a later patch.

Let's chart the path we took to get here.

Secret of the Mimic was first announced in 2024 with a listing on the PlayStation Store that included PlayStation VR2 support. We went hands on with the game on PS VR2 a few weeks later at PAX West, calling it a harrowing experience sure to scare your pants off. A few months later, in February 2025, a new gameplay trailer released with a June release date and the PS VR2 logo suspiciously removed. PS VR2 was also removed from the PS Store listing, the original trailer was updated to remove the logo at the end, and the original PlayStation blog post was edited to remove any mention of VR support.

The game released on June 13, 2025 for Steam and PlayStation 5, flatscreen only on both. Game director Evan Lampi clarified in an interview to promote that release that VR support was still planned. Fast forward to April of this year when both PS VR2 and PC VR support was expected late in the month. This finally happened on April 28, albeit only on PS VR2. We also learned that Steel Wool pivoted to a flatscreen release first due to poor sales of FNaF: Help Wanted 2. Finally, VR support was added on Steam on May 20.

Steel Wool posted on X saying the plan was to deliver a quality of life patch for PS VR2 at the same time as the SteamVR launch to achieve parity between the two versions. A lengthy developer post on Steam details the issues fixed in the latest patch, a few suggestions for getting the optimal experience, and ends with a list of currently known issues, including multiple soft locks in the game, expected to be fixed in a later patch.



We suggest reviewing this post before diving into the game on PC so you know what to expect. For any PS VR2 fans who haven't picked up the game yet, it is currently 60% off its regular $39.99 price until May 28.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic VR support is available now on Steam and PS VR2.