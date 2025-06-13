Five Nights At Freddy's: Secret Of The Mimic Will Add VR Support Post-Launch

Though it's absent from today's flatscreen launch, Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic will receive VR support post-release.

There's been some confusion these last few months about the state of VR support in Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic. Initially demoed at PAX West last year on PlayStation VR2, doubts emerged following February's State of Play trailer. Steel Wool Studios scrubbed all mention of PS VR2 from the game's store page soon after the presentation offered a first look at gameplay, also removing the headset's mention from PlayStation Blog and social media.

While the developer didn't offer an official statement at the time, we've now learned that VR support is still planned as a post-launch update. In an interview with YouTuber Dawko, which we initially missed last month, game director Evan Lampi confirmed that Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic will reach VR “soon after” after the flatscreen launch.

“We pivoted a little bit. We're launching [on flatscreen] Steam and PS5, and VR is coming after launch sometime,” stated Lampi.

A specific release date wasn't confirmed, and the interview doesn't outright state if the upcoming game is also coming to SteamVR. However, it's worth noting that both Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted and Help Wanted 2 also received multiplatform VR support, so the chances seem likely.

Set in the abandoned workshop of Murray’s Costume Manor, Secret of the Mimic is the next mainline entry that sees you tasked with unraveling a mystery left behind by its reclusive inventor. The Mimic can adapt to any costume it chooses, and you're tasked with retrieving Fazbear’s prototype technology while escaping this relentless foe.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic arrives today on PC and PS5, while a PlayStation VR2 release date remains unconfirmed.