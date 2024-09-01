Five Nights At Freddy's: Secret Of The Mimic Confirmed For PSVR 2

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic is the next mainline entry coming to PlayStation VR2.

Announced last month for PS5 and PC, Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic brings the titular antagonist back as the next game's main villain. A recent PlayStation Store listing confirmed Secret of the Mimic is coming to PSVR 2, which supports headset and Sense Controller haptic feedback. Developer Steel Wool Studios is also demoing two stages on PSVR 2 at PAX West, and we intend to go hands-on soon.

"Dig deep into the past to discover the horrors of the future," states the store page description, and you can watch the teaser trailer above.

It's currently unconfirmed if Secret of the Mimic will reach additional VR platforms. However, considering Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted and Help Wanted 2 have both appeared on Quest, PSVR 2, Steam, and Pico, we'd be surprised if a wider release isn't coming. We've contacted Steel Wool Studios for clarification and will update this article if we learn more.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic will launch on PlayStation VR 2 next year.