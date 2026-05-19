Myst & Riven Remakes Out Now On PlayStation VR2

Ports of the Myst and Riven remakes are out now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2.

The legendary adventure game Myst and its sequel Riven arrive on PlayStation VR2 today. The Myst and Riven remakes first debuted in 2020 and 2024 respectively and have previously been released on PC VR via Steam and on Meta's headsets.

This marks the first time the Myst and Riven remakes have appeared on the PlayStation ecosystem. They'll be fully playable on both flat screens, and via PlayStation VR2.

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We reviewed both games when they previously debuted on Meta Quest and PC VR, and you can read those reviews here: Myst and Riven.

The original games that the remakes are based upon first released in 1993 and 1997, respectively. Myst was the best-selling PC game overall for almost a full decade, and defined PC gaming in the '90s. Its sequel, Riven, expanded the series' lore and pushed the boundaries of what PC point and click adventure games could achieve. For many PC gamers of a certain age, Myst and Riven were landmark titles and pioneers of immersion, and with the remakes playable in VR, that has never been more true.

We'll have a unified review of both games as they exist on PlayStation VR2 coming soon.

Myst and Riven are both available now via the PlayStation Store for $34.99 each.