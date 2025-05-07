Into The Radius 2 Confirms Early Access Release Date On Quest 3

Early access survival shooter Into the Radius 2 is heading to Quest 3 and 3S later this month.

For the unfamiliar, Into the Radius 2 is a survival shooter where you're tasked with surviving a surreal, hostile location known as the Pechorsk Security Zone. Playable alone or in co-op, Estonian studio CM Games initially launched the game via Steam Early Access before February's announcement that a Quest 3 and 3S launch was also planned. Now, we've learned that it's coming on May 21.

The Quest 3 version will not have complete feature parity straight away with PC VR, though CM Games “plan to bring the Meta Quest version closer to feature parity in future updates.” At launch, Quest 3 will not have the Pechorsk Outskirts location or the Distortion Zones, while cross-platform multiplayer isn't supported “at the moment”. A Quest 2 version was also ruled out.

However, the studio states “all other core features” added in the recent 'Ghost Town' update will be available at launch. Last month's major patch also introduced new customizable chest rigs, proximity voice chat in co-op, plus brand-new guns and attachments, which will all be present. We'll keep you informed as we learn more about this port.

Into the Radius 2 is available now in Steam Early Access, and the Quest 3/3S version will follow on May 21.