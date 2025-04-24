Into The Radius 2 Gets Ghost Town Update With A New Location, Features And More

A new city-themed location has been added to the Pechorsk Anomaly, courtesy of a major update to Into the Radius 2.

Its name (and that of the update) is Ghost Town - not to be confused with the supernatural puzzle game - which released today for PC VR. This late-game map, which offers “unique traits and atmosphere”, officially constitutes the largest playable area for Into the Radius 2 yet. There and elsewhere, you will encounter new entities and be able to enjoy updated audio, including enemy voice lines.

0:00 / 0:44 1×

Away from the Pechorsk Outskirts, the Early Access survival shooter has received numerous new features and fixes. There are now fully customizable backpacks, chest rigs and armor vests, which you can even adjust the angles for to facilitate speedier grabbing. Encumbrance has been reworked and there are new weapons and attachments. For those that want to get closer to the ground, you can now crouch lower and even take the weight off your feet by going fully prone.

Elsewhere, the progression system has been overhauled and various game balancing tweaks made, partly to accommodate the new location: As mentioned, Ghost Town is not intended for the faint of heart or the poorly equipped, so to smooth things out Forest has been made a little easier.