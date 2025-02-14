Into the Radius 2 Early Access Coming Soon to Meta Quest

The popular immersive survival shooter will infiltrate Quest 3 and 3S headsets in Q2 2025, with a price of $39.99.

Into the Radius 2 is a survival shooter in which players must arm themselves with realistic weapons, team up with friends, and venture deep into the surreal and hostile environment known as the Pechorsk Security Zone.

Developed by Estonian studio CM Games, Into the Radius 2 launched on Steam Early Access in mid-2024, and became one of just two VR-only Steam games to surpass over 1000 reviews (the other being Metro Awakening). It has since secured a "mostly positive" rating and racked up an impressive $3 million in revenue since launch.

When we reviewed Into the Radius 2 Early Access in August of 2024, we described it as a solid foundation that balances the horror and realism elements well" but noted that "A lack of content also makes this hard to currently recommend, even for diehard fans of the first game, unless you're investing to help CM Games hopefully make a better game than its predecessor."

In the time since our review was published, two major updates and several smaller patches have followed, bolstering the early access game's content and polish.

Into the Radius 2 Early Access will launch on Meta Quest in Q2 2025. It is available now on Steam.