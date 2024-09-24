An early Quest 3S in-store display reveals the repeatedly leaked headset's resolution, and that it comes with controllers and Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Photos of the Quest 3S display in Walmart, seemingly put up a day early given that Meta Connect 2024 takes place tomorrow, were uploaded to the Meta Quest VR subreddit.

The photos provide yet another look at what may now be the most leaked headset in this industry's history. While the name, design, battery capacity, lack of headphone jack, new Action Button, and starting price have already leaked in the past, the details card of this Walmart store display confirms some details previously only speculatively known and reveals new ones.

The resolution listed is the exact same as Quest 2, essentially confirming previous reports that suggested Quest 3S would use the same fixed display.

The display also states that all Meta Quest 3 family headsets come with Touch Plus controllers. And while we already knew that the entry model (leaked to be $300) would come with 128GB storage, the display shows a second 256GB storage model will be available.

Arguably the most interesting reveal of the display is that the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow will come free "when you buy" Quest 3 or Quest 3S.

Previous leaks suggest Quest 3S will feature the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset as Quest 3, but use the old fresnel lenses from Quest 2.

Meta is expected to officially announce Quest 3S at Meta Connect 2024 tomorrow.