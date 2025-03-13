D-Link VR Air Bridge No Longer Works In Windows 11 24H2

D-Link's VR Air Bridge wireless PC VR dongle, made in partnership with Meta, no longer works after Windows 11's 24H2 update, the same update that made Windows MR headsets no longer function.

VR Air Bridge shipped in late 2022 as a $100 Meta-endorsed accessory for Quest 2 owners with gaming PCs who found the built-in Air Link wireless PC VR feature didn't work reliably over their home Wi-Fi network.

With the release of Quest Pro and Quest 3 the VR Air Bridge became somewhat outdated, due to lacking the 6 GHz Wi-Fi band supported by the Wi-Fi 6E of Meta's newer headsets.

But with the Windows 11 24H2 update, released in October, D-Link's VR Air Bridge now no longer functions at all.

We were alerted to this by an UploadVR reader in the discussion section of our article covering Valve's "SteamVR Link Dongle", an upcoming device revealed by datamining SteamVR code. We tested and confirmed that VR Air Bridge no longer works, and found multiple mentions on reddit and the official Meta forums from owners experiencing the same issue with no apparent solution.

Attempting to use VR Air Bridge on Windows 11 24H2 results in an "Initialization Error", reading "Something went wrong. Please unplug and replug your VR Air Bridge to retry." Unplugging and replugging does not solve the issue.

It's unclear whether this is the fault of Microsoft, Meta, D-Link, or some combination of these companies.

On D-Link's support page for VR Air Bridge, a notice informs customers that the device is no longer receiving support, as it reached its End of Support (EoS) date on December 24, 2024.

D-Link support page notice.

D-Link's VR Air Bridge isn't the only VR hardware that no longer works with the latest Windows 11 major update.

With Windows 11 24H2 you can also no longer use any Windows MR headset in any way - not even on Steam. This includes all the Windows MR headsets from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, including HP's Reverb G2, released in 2020.

For existing VR Air Bridge owners or PC VR users who find their home Wi-Fi network can't reliably handle wireless VR, Valve's SteamVR Link Dongle could be a promising replacement, assuming it supports Quest, and will likely support 6 GHz to truly deliver on VR Air Bridge's promise.