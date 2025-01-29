Batman: Arkham Shadow Update 1.3 Adds New Game+ & New Post-Credits Scene

Batman: Arkham Shadow receives its New Game+ mode, a new post-credits cinematic and more in today's free update.

Marking the last major update previously announced in the post-launch roadmap, Batman: Arkham Shadow Update 1.3 is now available for all owners. This notably includes a New Game+ Mode that allows you to carry over previous WayneTech progression. Completing New Game+ unlocks a new post-credits cinematic, which is exclusive to this mode.

Other major changes include 'Infinite' versions of the Combat and Predator challenges, offering endless enemy waves where you survive for as long as possible. New Game+ also features remixed Combat and Predator encounters across the main campaign, a new character viewer entry is available, and Camouflaj has implemented “numerous” additional bug fixes.

For everything else in Update 1.3, you can find that listed below.

Batman: Arkham Shadow - Update 1.3 Patch Notes (Partial) While Meta didn't provide a full list of patch notes for the features mentioned above, here's the list of 'additional highlights' we've been provided. Audio & Haptics: Fixed enemy danger indicator SFX so they no longer loop indefinitely Campaign Added new discoverable “points of interest” in Detective Vision, including a new clue to the mysteries surrounding Cyrus Pinkney, architect of Blackgate Prison

Corrected certain NPC states in Detective Vision to “Deceased”

Fixed various geometry and locomotion traps across the campaign

Fixed several issues causing Shock Gloves to become unrecoverable when equipping them

Fixed issue causing players to get stuck in an extended period of slow motion in a tutorial late in the campaign

Improved the timing of select VO sequences

Updated dialogue for the newly armed Rats near Beacon Hotel to better align with the original script Gameplay: Fixed enemy behavior so they won’t attack while performing a Special Combo

Fixed bug where grappling to ledge made player discoverable by enemies

Improved enemy reaction to Sonic Batarangs

Improved electricity control lever interactions

Improved tuning for Slide Kick and Evade

Improved movement of Elevators

Improved Smoke Bomb targeting Localization: Fixed issues with subtitle timing

Update 1.3 marks the third major post-launch patch since Arkham Shadow's Quest 3 launch in October, which we praised in our 4.5/5-star review. While update 1.1 mostly provided UX improvements and bug fixes, December's Update 1.2 introduced the Character Viewer, new challenge maps and additional localizations for voice acting.

Today's update also follows news that Arkham Shadow doubled its player count over Christmas. We're unable to check the latest stats after Meta removed the Quest Scoreboards App, but French YouTuber QuestWithMatt recently noted that over 800,000 players had unlocked the game's first achievement, which normally takes five to ten minutes to achieve.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is out now on the Meta Quest 3/3S. It remains bundled for free with new Quest 3 and 3S purchases until April 30, 2025.