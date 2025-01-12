Batman: Arkham Shadow's Total Players Doubled Over Christmas

The number of people who have played Batman: Arkham Shadow doubled over Christmas, and has almost reached one million.

French YouTuber QuestWithMatt has been tracking how many people have unlocked the game's first achievement, which typically happens within the first 5 to 10 minutes of gameplay. Before Christmas that figure stood at less than 400,000, and on January 7 it reached over 800,000.

Meta updates the achievement figures every week, so we should expect the latest figures on Tuesday.

Graph from QuestWithMatt .

Batman: Arkham Shadow comes free with every Quest 3S headset purchase, and every new Quest 3 since Meta Connect 2024, which took place at the end of September. For previous Quest 3 buyers the game is priced at $50.

The game does not support Quest 2, because it was developed by Meta-owned studio that used the improved GPU power of the new headsets to deliver a graphical experience beyond what would have been performant on Quest 2, including crisp dynamic shadows. That means all the players in the graph above are from Meta's current generation headsets only.

The chart shows the effect of Christmas on Quest 3S and Quest 3 sales, with a sharp uptick visible. The Meta Horizon app needed to set up Quest headsets was also the #1 free iPhone app on Christmas Day 2024, a further indication of Meta's success on the holiday.

The news comes as Amazon revealed that Quest 3S was the top selling games console on Amazon US in 2024, despite only releasing in October.

It's unclear how many Quest 3S owners actually redeemed, installed, and played Batman: Arkham Shadow, so the above figure represents an absolute minimum for unit sales, not a direct estimate.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have unlocked the achievement gained for completing the First Encounters mixed reality experience, which launches if you agree to scan a 3D mesh of your room during the headset's setup process, has passed 2 million. First Encounters is also only available on Quest 3 and Quest 3S, as previous Meta headsets aren't capable of scanning a 3D scene mesh.