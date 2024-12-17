 Skip to content
Batman: Arkham Shadow Update Adds More Challenge Missions & New Localizations

Batman: Arkham Shadow gets new localizations, new Challenge Maps and more today on Quest 3.

Available now as part of the previously announced post-launch roadmap, Update 1.2 for Batman: Arkham Shadow adds several new features. Notably, this adds a Character Viewer and additional challenge maps from chapters 3 and 4. Localized voice acting is also live for French, German, Italian, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Japanese, and Korean.

Batman: Arkham Shadow character viewer

We went hands-on with the latest update before today's launch, finding these changes to be welcome additions that complement the main game well. The character viewer is a nice addition, while two new maps each for both Combat and Predator Challenges go a long way considering only three were initially included at launch. More are promised in next month's Update 1.3.

Batman: Arkham Shadow - Update 1.2 Patch Notes Provided By Meta

Today marks the release of highly anticipated features players have been looking forward to since release. Highlights include:

● Character Viewer

● New Challenge Maps

○ Predator: "The Disorderlies" & "Rumble on Deck"

○ Combat: "Stowaway Brawl" & "Arkham's Finest"

● Localized voice tracks

○ French, German, Italian, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Japanese, and Korean

● Numerous additional bug fixes & polish

Audio & Haptics:

● Added various SFX to game.

● Added localized voice tracks for all languages.

● Fixed some UI-related haptics not firing properly.

Campaign:

● Fixed several areas of campaign causing player to see or fall into exterior game world.

● Fixed collision in various areas of the game to prevent players becoming trapped.

● Fixed bug causing Gotham rooftop predator encounter to respawn enemies.

● Fixed Batclaw-related sequence break that blocked progression.

● Fixed bug allowing player to break hostage encounter in sewer.

● Fixed several encounters broken when player arrived too early.

● Fixed various instances of voiceovers overlapping.

● Improved weather effects in Chapter 3 exterior.

● Improved set dressing of Monarch Theater.

● Improved Gotham skyline.

Cinematics:

● Fixed instance of player becoming stuck in Detective Vision during the prologue.

● Fixed instance preventing some players from skipping Chapter 3 cinematic.

● Improved cloth animations on Dr. Crane and Dr. Quinzel.

● Removed cowl HUD during cinematics.

Gameplay:

● Ensured delay timer starts upon the introduction animation completes.

● Ensured knives, batons and shields appear highlighted in Detective Vision.

● Ensured enemies scan perches with thermal goggles while in default patrol state.

● Ensured jammer icon is still visible, even through geometry, while in Detective Vision.

● Fixed essential input prompts becoming hidden if player selected limited UI prompts.

● Fixed body misalignment issue when performing silent takedowns while crouched.

● Fixed cape stun from clipping camera when performed while player is crouched.

● Fixed achievements going out of sync between game profile and Oculus profile.

● Fixed instance of Rat Radios breaking but player doesn’t get credit for it.

● Improved instances of enemies clumping together when alerted.

● Improved gadget prioritization during predator encounters.

● Improved Sonic Batarang so it only pulls a single enemy.

● Improved feedback when Batarang hits steam volume.

● Improved Bolton boss fight mechanics.

Stability:

● Fixed rare crash related to map indicator code.

● Fixed rare crash due to unresolved Vulkan validation errors.

UI:

● Added ability to playback Echo voiceovers from Database.

● Fixed map rendering issue causing some elements to disappear.

We also used this opportunity to check Batman: Arkham Shadow's performance improvements since launch following its previous updates. While my 4.5/5-star review lauded Camouflaj's recent VR action-adventure, the game crashed on multiple occasions. Testing sections where I encountered issues pre-release, most prominently the final mission and first combat challenge after setting off smoke bombs, I'm pleased to find everything now runs smoothly.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is available now exclusively for the Meta Quest 3 family, and it's bundled for free with new Quest 3 and 3S purchases until April 30, 2025.

Batman: Arkham Shadow Review - A Triumphant Return
Batman: Arkham Shadow is a brilliant return for the Dark Knight, and it expertly adapts the series for VR on Quest 3 and Quest 3S.
UploadVRHenry Stockdale

