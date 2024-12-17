Batman: Arkham Shadow Update Adds More Challenge Missions & New Localizations

Batman: Arkham Shadow gets new localizations, new Challenge Maps and more today on Quest 3.
Available now as part of the previously announced post-launch roadmap, Update 1.2 for Batman: Arkham Shadow adds several new features. Notably, this adds a Character Viewer and additional challenge maps from chapters 3 and 4. Localized voice acting is also live for French, German, Italian, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Japanese, and Korean.
We went hands-on with the latest update before today's launch, finding these changes to be welcome additions that complement the main game well. The character viewer is a nice addition, while two new maps each for both Combat and Predator Challenges go a long way considering only three were initially included at launch. More are promised in next month's Update 1.3.
Batman: Arkham Shadow - Update 1.2 Patch Notes Provided By Meta
Today marks the release of highly anticipated features players have been looking forward to since release. Highlights include:
● Character Viewer
● New Challenge Maps
○ Predator: "The Disorderlies" & "Rumble on Deck"
○ Combat: "Stowaway Brawl" & "Arkham's Finest"
● Localized voice tracks
○ French, German, Italian, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Japanese, and Korean
● Numerous additional bug fixes & polish
Audio & Haptics:
● Added various SFX to game.
● Added localized voice tracks for all languages.
● Fixed some UI-related haptics not firing properly.
Campaign:
● Fixed several areas of campaign causing player to see or fall into exterior game world.
● Fixed collision in various areas of the game to prevent players becoming trapped.
● Fixed bug causing Gotham rooftop predator encounter to respawn enemies.
● Fixed Batclaw-related sequence break that blocked progression.
● Fixed bug allowing player to break hostage encounter in sewer.
● Fixed several encounters broken when player arrived too early.
● Fixed various instances of voiceovers overlapping.
● Improved weather effects in Chapter 3 exterior.
● Improved set dressing of Monarch Theater.
● Improved Gotham skyline.
Cinematics:
● Fixed instance of player becoming stuck in Detective Vision during the prologue.
● Fixed instance preventing some players from skipping Chapter 3 cinematic.
● Improved cloth animations on Dr. Crane and Dr. Quinzel.
● Removed cowl HUD during cinematics.
Gameplay:
● Ensured delay timer starts upon the introduction animation completes.
● Ensured knives, batons and shields appear highlighted in Detective Vision.
● Ensured enemies scan perches with thermal goggles while in default patrol state.
● Ensured jammer icon is still visible, even through geometry, while in Detective Vision.
● Fixed essential input prompts becoming hidden if player selected limited UI prompts.
● Fixed body misalignment issue when performing silent takedowns while crouched.
● Fixed cape stun from clipping camera when performed while player is crouched.
● Fixed achievements going out of sync between game profile and Oculus profile.
● Fixed instance of Rat Radios breaking but player doesn’t get credit for it.
● Improved instances of enemies clumping together when alerted.
● Improved gadget prioritization during predator encounters.
● Improved Sonic Batarang so it only pulls a single enemy.
● Improved feedback when Batarang hits steam volume.
● Improved Bolton boss fight mechanics.
Stability:
● Fixed rare crash related to map indicator code.
● Fixed rare crash due to unresolved Vulkan validation errors.
UI:
● Added ability to playback Echo voiceovers from Database.
● Fixed map rendering issue causing some elements to disappear.
We also used this opportunity to check Batman: Arkham Shadow's performance improvements since launch following its previous updates. While my 4.5/5-star review lauded Camouflaj's recent VR action-adventure, the game crashed on multiple occasions. Testing sections where I encountered issues pre-release, most prominently the final mission and first combat challenge after setting off smoke bombs, I'm pleased to find everything now runs smoothly.
Batman: Arkham Shadow is available now exclusively for the Meta Quest 3 family, and it's bundled for free with new Quest 3 and 3S purchases until April 30, 2025.