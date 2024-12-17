Batman: Arkham Shadow Update Adds More Challenge Missions & New Localizations

Batman: Arkham Shadow gets new localizations, new Challenge Maps and more today on Quest 3.

Available now as part of the previously announced post-launch roadmap, Update 1.2 for Batman: Arkham Shadow adds several new features. Notably, this adds a Character Viewer and additional challenge maps from chapters 3 and 4. Localized voice acting is also live for French, German, Italian, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Japanese, and Korean.

Batman: Arkham Shadow character viewer

We went hands-on with the latest update before today's launch, finding these changes to be welcome additions that complement the main game well. The character viewer is a nice addition, while two new maps each for both Combat and Predator Challenges go a long way considering only three were initially included at launch. More are promised in next month's Update 1.3.

Batman: Arkham Shadow - Update 1.2 Patch Notes Provided By Meta Today marks the release of highly anticipated features players have been looking forward to since release. Highlights include: ● Character Viewer ● New Challenge Maps ○ Predator: "The Disorderlies" & "Rumble on Deck" ○ Combat: "Stowaway Brawl" & "Arkham's Finest" ● Localized voice tracks ○ French, German, Italian, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Japanese, and Korean ● Numerous additional bug fixes & polish Audio & Haptics: ● Added various SFX to game. ● Added localized voice tracks for all languages. ● Fixed some UI-related haptics not firing properly. Campaign: ● Fixed several areas of campaign causing player to see or fall into exterior game world. ● Fixed collision in various areas of the game to prevent players becoming trapped. ● Fixed bug causing Gotham rooftop predator encounter to respawn enemies. ● Fixed Batclaw-related sequence break that blocked progression. ● Fixed bug allowing player to break hostage encounter in sewer. ● Fixed several encounters broken when player arrived too early. ● Fixed various instances of voiceovers overlapping. ● Improved weather effects in Chapter 3 exterior. ● Improved set dressing of Monarch Theater. ● Improved Gotham skyline. Cinematics: ● Fixed instance of player becoming stuck in Detective Vision during the prologue. ● Fixed instance preventing some players from skipping Chapter 3 cinematic. ● Improved cloth animations on Dr. Crane and Dr. Quinzel. ● Removed cowl HUD during cinematics. Gameplay: ● Ensured delay timer starts upon the introduction animation completes. ● Ensured knives, batons and shields appear highlighted in Detective Vision. ● Ensured enemies scan perches with thermal goggles while in default patrol state. ● Ensured jammer icon is still visible, even through geometry, while in Detective Vision. ● Fixed essential input prompts becoming hidden if player selected limited UI prompts. ● Fixed body misalignment issue when performing silent takedowns while crouched. ● Fixed cape stun from clipping camera when performed while player is crouched. ● Fixed achievements going out of sync between game profile and Oculus profile. ● Fixed instance of Rat Radios breaking but player doesn’t get credit for it. ● Improved instances of enemies clumping together when alerted. ● Improved gadget prioritization during predator encounters. ● Improved Sonic Batarang so it only pulls a single enemy. ● Improved feedback when Batarang hits steam volume. ● Improved Bolton boss fight mechanics. Stability: ● Fixed rare crash related to map indicator code. ● Fixed rare crash due to unresolved Vulkan validation errors. UI: ● Added ability to playback Echo voiceovers from Database. ● Fixed map rendering issue causing some elements to disappear.

We also used this opportunity to check Batman: Arkham Shadow's performance improvements since launch following its previous updates. While my 4.5/5-star review lauded Camouflaj's recent VR action-adventure, the game crashed on multiple occasions. Testing sections where I encountered issues pre-release, most prominently the final mission and first combat challenge after setting off smoke bombs, I'm pleased to find everything now runs smoothly.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is available now exclusively for the Meta Quest 3 family, and it's bundled for free with new Quest 3 and 3S purchases until April 30, 2025.