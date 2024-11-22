Batman: Arkham Shadow Will Get New Game+ Mode In January

Batman: Arkham Shadow outlined its post-launch roadmap, confirming when to expect New Game+ Mode and more Challenge Maps.

Following last month's high-profile launch on Quest 3, we've known for some time that further updates would follow for Batman: Arkham Shadow, and Meta's now confirmed this will come in three stages. Version 1.1 is now available for November's update, promising UX improvements, more game over sequences and additional polish for crashes and bugs.

December's update will introduce more localized voice acting, a character viewer, and new Challenge Maps. Finally, the January update promises to add more Predator Challenges, "MR-enhanced content," and a new "lore expanding" post-credits scene.

This isn't the first time we've heard developer Camouflaj discussing a New Game+ mode. In our recent interview with studio head Ryan Payton, we were told that a New Game+ Mode was being "seriously considered," though the studio wasn't ready to fully commit to it at that time.

The roadmap is welcome news for Batman: Arkham Shadow. While we had high praise in our 4.5/5 star review, considering it a worthy follow up to the flatscreen Arkham games, we noted technical issues caused several crashes during our playthrough. Since launch, a hotfix has been deployed with the aim of fixing those more immediate crashing problems.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is available now exclusively for the Meta Quest 3 family, and it's bundled for free with new Quest 3 and 3S purchases until April 30, 2025.