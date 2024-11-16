XR News Round-Up: Trivia Crack World, Airspace Defender, Silent Hill 2 VR Mod & More

It's time for the latest edition of XR News Round-Up, bringing you quick updates on the biggest news stories we initially missed.

Halfway through November, we've witnessed no end of high-profile VR games recently. Between Starship Troopers, DIG VR, and Spatial Ops, this week was no exception. With XR hardware, major stories include Meta showcasing Orion's OS interface and bHaptics announcing cheaper haptic vests and armbands, while Final Cut Pro now supports editing spatial videos.

Our weekly newsletter and latest articles have the wider picture. For everything else, here's a few stories we'd like to highlight.

Trivia Crack World Enters Full Release On November 28

After launching last year in early access, a new version of Trivia Crack World is coming to the Meta Quest platform on November 28 with solo play and multiplayer. You can freely explore the park, visit various attractions and the game promises "thousands of questions" across each trivia category - art, history, entertainment, sports, science (available December 10), and geography.

Silent Hill 2 Remake PC VR Mod Now Supports Motion Controls

The recent Silent Hill 2 Remake has received a VR mod from Praydog, best known for the universal UEVR Mod. This includes two-handed weapons and ranged weapon aiming, full melee combat, 6DOF roomscale with smooth movement, automatic disabling of VR features during cutscenes, and more. That's downloadable now for the PC version via GitHub.

Clone Drone In The Hyperdome Is A VR Exclusive Sequel To An Indie Hit

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is the newly announced VR-exclusive sequel to 2021's flatscreen Clone Drone in the Danger Zone. Developed by Doborog, this upcoming roguelike sees you fighting a series of voxel opponents in an endlessly looping tournament. That's coming to Quest and Steam on December 12.

Owlchemy's Dimensional Double Shift Reaches 200k Installs

Dimensional Double Shift, a co-op party game that only uses hand-tracking, surpassed 200k downloads seven weeks after releasing its free open beta. Owlchemy Labs also confirmed that over 10 million players have slapped the AI assistant, ALICE, and over one million shifts have been carried out so far on Quest.

Following the appropriately named 'Nightmares Update' during Halloween, the latest DigiGods patch, titled the Kaiju Update, is now live for the VR/MR sandbox game. Version 1.6 adds giant mechs and kaiju, new weaponized planes, a new rocket launcher with additional variants, and destructible items.

Airspace Defender, the mixed reality game reminiscent of Missile Command, received its first major update since last month's launch. Simply titled the 'November Update,' it adds a spotlight to HQ for highlighting incoming threats, two new turrets, visual changes like new color palettes, and more. Further monthly updates will follow in the coming months.

From new platform announcements to content updates, here's everything else we've seen this week.

If you'd like to inform us about a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.