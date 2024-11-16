XR News Round-Up: Trivia Crack World, Airspace Defender, Silent Hill 2 VR Mod & More

It's time for the latest edition of XR News Round-Up, bringing you quick updates on the biggest news stories we initially missed.
Halfway through November, we've witnessed no end of high-profile VR games recently. Between Starship Troopers, DIG VR, and Spatial Ops, this week was no exception. With XR hardware, major stories include Meta showcasing Orion's OS interface and bHaptics announcing cheaper haptic vests and armbands, while Final Cut Pro now supports editing spatial videos.
Our weekly newsletter and latest articles have the wider picture. For everything else, here's a few stories we'd like to highlight.
Trivia Crack World Enters Full Release On November 28
After launching last year in early access, a new version of Trivia Crack World is coming to the Meta Quest platform on November 28 with solo play and multiplayer. You can freely explore the park, visit various attractions and the game promises "thousands of questions" across each trivia category - art, history, entertainment, sports, science (available December 10), and geography.
Silent Hill 2 Remake PC VR Mod Now Supports Motion Controls
The recent Silent Hill 2 Remake has received a VR mod from Praydog, best known for the universal UEVR Mod. This includes two-handed weapons and ranged weapon aiming, full melee combat, 6DOF roomscale with smooth movement, automatic disabling of VR features during cutscenes, and more. That's downloadable now for the PC version via GitHub.
Clone Drone In The Hyperdome Is A VR Exclusive Sequel To An Indie Hit
Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is the newly announced VR-exclusive sequel to 2021's flatscreen Clone Drone in the Danger Zone. Developed by Doborog, this upcoming roguelike sees you fighting a series of voxel opponents in an endlessly looping tournament. That's coming to Quest and Steam on December 12.
Owlchemy's Dimensional Double Shift Reaches 200k Installs
Dimensional Double Shift, a co-op party game that only uses hand-tracking, surpassed 200k downloads seven weeks after releasing its free open beta. Owlchemy Labs also confirmed that over 10 million players have slapped the AI assistant, ALICE, and over one million shifts have been carried out so far on Quest.
DigiGods Kaiju Update Gives You Giant Mechs
Following the appropriately named 'Nightmares Update' during Halloween, the latest DigiGods patch, titled the Kaiju Update, is now live for the VR/MR sandbox game. Version 1.6 adds giant mechs and kaiju, new weaponized planes, a new rocket launcher with additional variants, and destructible items.
Airspace Defender Gets First Early Access Update On Quest
Airspace Defender, the mixed reality game reminiscent of Missile Command, received its first major update since last month's launch. Simply titled the 'November Update,' it adds a spotlight to HQ for highlighting incoming threats, two new turrets, visual changes like new color palettes, and more. Further monthly updates will follow in the coming months.
Other Updates
From new platform announcements to content updates, here's everything else we've seen this week.
- GOLF+ released the Jumeirah Earth Course on Meta Quest headsets.
- Astro Hunters introduced weapon attachments in a new update.
- Maestro is heading to Pico this month.
- The Bugsnax VR mode is now available as a free update for all owners.
- A new "Odders Mixed Reality Collection" is now available on Quest.
- Last Stand revealed an early access roadmap, outlining two upcoming updates.
- The Soapstone Comedy Club is a VR Comedy Series premiering in Meta Horizon on November 21.
- DIG VR released a second behind-the-scenes video about its development.
- The House of Da Vinci VR confirmed a December 4 release date on Steam.
- Contractors VR 'Mobilized Update' has been delayed until November 21 for additional polish.
- Patch 1.1 was released for Arizona Sunshine Remake with quality-of-life improvements.
- Idol Maker VR is heading for PlayStation VR2 on November 21.
- The latest Downtown Club update is now live on Quest.
- Les Mills XR Bodycombat added monthly missions, a Global Workout Challenge, exclusive rewards, and more in the Challenge Pass update.
- F1 24 kicked off Season 4 with new content and rewards, which is now live until January 6.
- Death Game Hotel is hosting a 'Holiday Bash' next month with Christmas-themed items, new accessories, and more.
- Project Demigod received a free 'Armory Update' with new weapons, melee weapon mod support, and more.
