Les Mills XR Bodycombat Commemorates 100th Program With New DLC

Les Mills XR Bodycombat celebrates the release of the real-life 100th program with its second paid DLC on Quest.

Available today, the Les Mills XR Bodycombat - Bodycombat 100 DLC presents eight new workouts, additional game mechanics, 25 songs to punch your way through, and a few commemorative cosmetics. You'll be able to put the new moves to practice, called 100 Hustle and 100 Hit Challenge, in some fresh workouts. One of these is an "exclusive session adapted from the real-life Bodycombat 100 program," according to a press release.

Elsewhere, the environment included in the Bodycombat 100 DLC pays tribute to the occasion, serving as a virtual hall of fame that celebrates 25 years of history since the program began. In case you're wondering, yes, there's a new pair of gloves to match as well.

As was the case for the Power Strike DLC, Odders Lab confirmed it's still committed to regular free updates for the foreseeable future. That includes performance improvements, bug fixes, and "additional content that will be available to all users regardless of DLC purchase."

Les Mills XR Bodycombat - Bodycombat 100 is out now on the Meta Quest platform for $8.