XR News Roundup: Alien, Umami Grove, Real VR Fishing, Project Mix & More

It's time for our latest XR News Roundup, bringing you the biggest stories we initially missed across the week.

After an extended absence this last month, we're back once again with our latest weekly round-up. VR gaming remains busy as ever with Ghost Town, Stay: Forever Home, Elements Divided and Vertigo 2: Into the Aether launching, Final Fury secured a release date, while Into The Radius 2 and Symphoni received major updates. We also learned about the 50 best-selling Quest games of all-time, and Meta laid off employees again across some of its acquired studios.

With hardware, refurbished Quest 3S headsets are now being sold for $270 and the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses now support speech translation and Meta AI in Europe. Insta360 X5 improved the quality of the handheld 8K 360° camera, and we learned about Spacetop for Windows bringing spatial computing to the Xreal Air 2 Ultra glasses for $200/year.

For regular updates, we suggest subscribing to our weekly newsletter or checking out our latest articles.

Survios released a new update for Alien: Rogue Incursion on Quest 3 and 3S. Titled Patch 1.02, this promises “various performance optimizations” alongside further enhancements to the VFX. Dynamic lights for warning alarms have now been added, while other bug fixes are also highlighted.

Project Mix Promises VR Cyberpunk Bartending With '90s Anime

Project Mix is an anime-inspired VR game where you play as Rone, a former thug looking to leave his old life behind. This risqué adventure promises a branching narrative based on your choices with various romance routes. A Kickstarter campaign launches soon, a PC VR demo is out now, while the full game targets Q4 2026 on Quest and Steam. The studio hopes to release on PS VR2 if it has enough resources, and a flatscreen version is mentioned as a stretch goal.

Real VR Fishing Heads To The UK Next Week With New DLC

Following its recent European leg of the World Tour, Real VR Fishing is now heading to the UK in its next DLC update on April 30. This promises to introduce 20 new fish species with seven new fishing spots including Westminster Bridge, River Kent, Castle Sands, St. Monans Church, Loch Ness, Britannia Bridge, and Giant's Causeway.

Bull Hit Is A Free VR Multiplayer Sandbox From Odders Lab

Bull Hit is the latest game from Odders Lab, who previously released OhShape and Les Mills XR Bodycombat. This online multiplayer VR sandbox lets you create chaos by riding a bull to break stuff with no specified rules, and that recently launched for free in early access on Quest.

Umami Grove Simmers Onto Steam, Quest & Pico With A Culinary Adventure

Umami Grove is a new VR cooking adventure developed by Pomshine Games that's available now on Steam, Pico and Quest. This culinary tale sees you traversing different worlds to create dishes for various NPCs, often facing peril along the way while overcoming other challenges. Publisher Dangen Entertainment says a PlayStation VR2 release is also planned, but a release date is unconfirmed.

MR Party Game Trap Your Friends Now Supports Colocation

Mixed reality party game Trap Your Friends received a new update that added colocation support. This allows you to play with friends across a colocated space thanks to Meta's spatial anchors, and you can play the game now in early access using either hand tracking or Touch controllers.

After further stories? Here's everything else we've seen this week.

