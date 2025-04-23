VR Fighter Final Fury Kicks Off Early Access In Two Weeks

VR fighting game Final Fury kicks off its early access launch on Quest and Steam in two weeks.

Developed by Synth Riders studio Kluge Interactive, Final Fury is inspired by traditional fighting games like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, with nine-time EVO champion Justin Wong advising on development. Featuring single-player modes and online multiplayer with both crossplay and rollback netcode supported, Kluge confirmed the early access launch will begin on May 8.

Final Fury uses the best of three format as you participate in 1v1 matches, offering six fighters in the initial early access launch with “an expanding roster” teased beyond launch. Taking on the solo Arcade Mode to fight AI opponents unlocks a new fighter, stage, and cosmetics, while each character offers unique abilities inspired by classic fighting games.

We enjoyed Final Fury in our recent preview on Quest 3. Though we needed more time to fully assess the upcoming title, we believed this “could become a must-play fighting game” and called it a “promising start.”

I'm impressed by what I've seen, though I need more time to determine whether any characters feel unbalanced. I've also yet to try the offline modes. So far, it's a promising start, and Final Fury could become a must-play for classic fighting game fans. The controls feel great, winning is highly satisfying, and that's all boosted by a strong presentation. A lot can change between now and launch, but the early signs are positive.

Final Fury in Early Access reaches Steam and Quest on May 8 for $9.99.