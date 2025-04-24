Mixed reality rhythm game Symphoni introduced mod support and custom songs in today's update.

Following last month's launch on Quest, the first major post-launch update for techToy Studio's Symphoni is now live. This lets you create custom songs through an open beta release of 'Symphoni Composer,' a new timeline-based map editor with visual creation tools for designing, testing and sharing your songs. Today's update also integrates mod.io support for easier mod browsing.

Symphoni focuses on classical music with composers ranging from Beethoven to Tchaikovsky. Featuring 16 different tracks with three difficulty levels, it aims to deliver a blend of spellcasting mixed with colorful interactive landscapes. Hand tracking support is available, though Touch controllers are also supported.

We had positive thoughts in our hands-on impressions last month. Though we criticized the minimalist presentation and lack of musical variety, we still considered it a welcome addition to Quest's rhythm library.

Symphoni is a welcome addition to the VR rhythm library for those with more classical taste than contemporary, even if Maestro has already long beaten it to the punch in hand-tracking. Yet in its abstract, bare-bones presentation, it could do with making the experience feel just a touch more magical.

Symphoni is available now for the Meta Quest platform.