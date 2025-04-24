 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Mixed Reality Games

Symphoni Adds Custom Songs & Mod Support To The Mixed Reality Rhythm Game

 &  Henry Stockdale
Symphoni Adds Custom Songs & Mod Support To The Mixed Reality Rhythm Game

Mixed reality rhythm game Symphoni introduced mod support and custom songs in today's update.

Following last month's launch on Quest, the first major post-launch update for techToy Studio's Symphoni is now live. This lets you create custom songs through an open beta release of 'Symphoni Composer,' a new timeline-based map editor with visual creation tools for designing, testing and sharing your songs. Today's update also integrates mod.io support for easier mod browsing.

0:00
/0:40

Symphoni focuses on classical music with composers ranging from Beethoven to Tchaikovsky. Featuring 16 different tracks with three difficulty levels, it aims to deliver a blend of spellcasting mixed with colorful interactive landscapes. Hand tracking support is available, though Touch controllers are also supported.

We had positive thoughts in our hands-on impressions last month. Though we criticized the minimalist presentation and lack of musical variety, we still considered it a welcome addition to Quest's rhythm library.

Symphoni is a welcome addition to the VR rhythm library for those with more classical taste than contemporary, even if Maestro has already long beaten it to the punch in hand-tracking. Yet in its abstract, bare-bones presentation, it could do with making the experience feel just a touch more magical.

Symphoni is available now for the Meta Quest platform.

Symphoni Hands-On: Conducting The Classics With Your Hands Is Intuitive If Simplistic
Symphoni brings the mixed reality rhythm game to Quest today, and we went hands-on before launch.
UploadVRAlan Wen
UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More Mixed Reality Games

Latest Articles

See More