New Inter Solar 83 Alpha Update Adds Asteroid Mining & An 8-Bit Game On PC VR

For the unfamiliar, Inter Solar 83 is a first-person open-world PC VR space exploration game by Joe Chisholm (Go For Launch: Mercury) from First Time Games that we first noticed back in 2023. Letting you explore the universe by piloting your own ship, the latest alpha update is now live for the game's Patreon subscribers with last month's version 4.6.

Notably, you can now mine asteroids that are found in the rings of gas giants. This uses a now entirely procedural generation system and encircles the entirety of full-size gas giants. These can be harvested using a new mining laser, which ties into a new inventory collection system. Chisholm states these features will “pave the way for more expansion of the inventory and crafting system” in upcoming patches.

Another major inclusion is a new 8-bit game called 'Captain Splarn' which can be loaded into your ship's computer, and that's been made specifically for Inter Solar 83. Other changes include a new cargo console, enhancements to planet graphics, new models, more detail across the cockpit, new sound effects, and more.

The closed alpha for Inter Solar 83 is accessible via the developer's Patreon, and a free PC VR demo remains available on Steam.