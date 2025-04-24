Stay: Forever Home Brings A Mixed Reality Pet Sim To Quest Today

Stay: Forever Home, the charming new mixed reality pet sim from the creators of Bogo and First Steps, is now available on Meta Quest headsets.

Today, Quest owners will get their first chance to meet Ember, a delightful new virtual pet that brings its own distinct personality and aims to transform your living spaces into a whimsical mixed and virtual reality playground. Developed mostly for MR by Windup Minds, Ember interacts within a player's scanned environment, sometimes blurring the boundaries between virtual care and genuine companionship. One interesting thing we noticed in the setup is the need to accurately set the height of your real-world couch, so Ember can jump onto it.

Image captured by UploadVR

With this game, Windup Minds aims to take players on an interactive journey through both virtual and mixed reality worlds alongside their new companion Ember, whose quirky behavior and playful nature evolve in response to attention and affection. Whether she's begging playfully for treats or guiding players through unexpected adventures, Ember feels alive and, quite frankly, has become another dog living in my house.

0:00 / 0:30 1× Video captured by UploadVR

Stay: Forever Home is out now exclusively for Meta Quest headsets. We're currently diving paws-first into the experience, exploring just what makes Ember such a memorable companion and should have a full review soon. Until then, we’re going to spend more time getting to know Ember a bit better to see if this new MR title truly lives up to the promise of being “a game that loves you back”.