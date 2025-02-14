Real VR Fishing Continues The World Tour With Europe DLC Vol. 2 Soon

Real VR Fishing continues its World Tour with new locations in the Europe DLC Vol. 2, arriving this month on Quest.

Launching on February 26, Devs United Games confirmed its next DLC pack will add ten new locations across four European countries - Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The upcoming DLC also introduces 30 new fishing species, such as the Sandbar Shark, European Squid, and Dusky Grouper. As for the specific locations, here's the full details.

Germany : Binnenalster, Kleine Alster, Castle Anholt.

: Binnenalster, Kleine Alster, Castle Anholt. France : Mont-Saint-Michel, Massif de l’Esterel, Pointe de la Pinede in Saint-Tropez.

: Mont-Saint-Michel, Massif de l’Esterel, Pointe de la Pinede in Saint-Tropez. Italy : Lake Vico, Porto Sciusciau at Sant’Antioco.

: Lake Vico, Porto Sciusciau at Sant’Antioco. Spain: Tarragona, Trabucador Sand Bar.

While the previous DLC wasn't named Vol.1, this news follows Real VR Fishing adding three European DLC packs as part of its World Tour Edition Update last December on Quest. Available for $2.99 each with another 30 fish species, those were centered around France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Those prior DLCs still aren't available on Steam and Pico, and Devs United Games informed us that release is coming “in March or April.”

The Real VR Fishing - Europe DLC Vol.2 arrives on February 26 on the Meta Quest platform. Steam and Pico release dates are currently unconfirmed.