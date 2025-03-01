XR News Round-Up: Gran Turismo 7, Ember Souls, Underworld Overseer & More

Our latest XR News Round-Up is live, bringing you a few more stories that caught our attention this week.
The news didn't stop coming this week across VR. With hardware, PlayStation VR2 got a major price cut as one leaker claimed Valve's Deckard headset will launch this year at $1200. With gaming, Batman: Arkham Shadow got its last major update. Devolver Digital revealed GORN 2, while Not Like Us is now in Beat Saber. Mannequin went free-to-play, there's a release date for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, and Orion Drift entered early access.
Our weekly newsletter and latest articles feature the rest, and here's what else we've seen this week.
Gran Turismo 7 Adds New Commercial Truck On PS VR2 With Update 1.56
The latest regular update for Gran Turismo 7 is now live on PS5 and PlayStation VR2. Update 1.56 adds a new base color for the MAZDA 3 Gr.4, a new Peugeot-themed café menu, three new world events, a new Scape, and three new cars: the BMW Z4 3.0i '03, the Mercedes-Benz Unimog Type 411 '62, and the Peugeot 205 GTI '88.
Ember Souls Goes Underground In New Update
Following its Quest launch back in November, hack-and-slash action game Ember Souls recently received a new 'Underground' update that we initially missed two weeks ago. That adds a new biome for Raids, a redesigned first boss fight, 60 achievements, new enemies, bug fixes and visual tweaks, while VirtualAge also promises improvements to combat and parkour.
VR/MR Sandbox DigiGods Goes Cat Crazy In Latest Update
Free-to-play VR/MR sandbox DigiGods has released its latest 'Cat Crazy' update, collaborating with Neko Atsume Purrfect for its Nekomania anniversary event. That introduces a new cat avatar called Noodle, alongside feline-themed “cosmetics simulations, decorations, toys,” and cat companions.
VR Strategy Game Underworld Overseer Is Now Available On Pico
Following recent news that both Deisim and Underworld Overseer are coming to PlayStation VR2, Myron Games also released the latter on Pico earlier this week. The Dungeon Keeper-inspired VR strategy game previously launched on Quest and Steam last year, earning 4/5-stars in our review that you can read below.
Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable Kicks Off Global Challenge Event
Following its full release in December, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable has kicked off the new “Global Challenge - Thunder Spear Unlock” event on Quest. Ending at midnight on March 10, this tasks the community with taking down Titans to unlock the weapon. While co-op mode is normally restricted to those who own part 2, that's temporarily available in the base game until March 16.
Other Updates
For more stories, here's everything else we've seen this week.
- Codebreakers VR is a "chaotic" action shooter, and a PC VR demo recently went live on Steam.
- Zero Caliber 2 showed off an early gameplay tease for the upcoming PC VR port.
- Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate released a new gameplay clip.
- The Pico OS 5.13.0.U beta update will let you convert standard photos into spatial photos on Pico 4 Ultra.
- VR Games Showcase confirmed five more studios will join next month's showcase, including "a big surprise" from Breachers studio Triangle Factory.
- Upcoming VR horror game The Obsessive Shadow is getting a short film adaptation.
- The Binary Mill outlined its planned upgrades for Resist on PlayStation VR2.
- Patch 1.2.6.0 is now live on Contractors Showdown.
- VR mech game Big Shots released the Supercharged Update with new rewards and quality-of-life updates.
- Deisim will launch this year on PlayStation VR2.
- Horror Simulator and Pixel Dungeon both entered full release on Quest.
- Mixed reality puzzle game Hidden Pictures: Agent Q is now live on Quest.
- Augmented Empire is getting a flatscreen release on PC, though VR support is currently unconfirmed.
