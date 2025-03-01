XR News Round-Up: Gran Turismo 7, Ember Souls, Underworld Overseer & More

Our latest XR News Round-Up is live, bringing you a few more stories that caught our attention this week.

The news didn't stop coming this week across VR. With hardware, PlayStation VR2 got a major price cut as one leaker claimed Valve's Deckard headset will launch this year at $1200. With gaming, Batman: Arkham Shadow got its last major update. Devolver Digital revealed GORN 2, while Not Like Us is now in Beat Saber. Mannequin went free-to-play, there's a release date for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, and Orion Drift entered early access.

Our weekly newsletter and latest articles feature the rest, and here's what else we've seen this week.

The latest regular update for Gran Turismo 7 is now live on PS5 and PlayStation VR2. Update 1.56 adds a new base color for the MAZDA 3 Gr.4, a new Peugeot-themed café menu, three new world events, a new Scape, and three new cars: the BMW Z4 3.0i '03, the Mercedes-Benz Unimog Type 411 '62, and the Peugeot 205 GTI '88.

Following its Quest launch back in November, hack-and-slash action game Ember Souls recently received a new 'Underground' update that we initially missed two weeks ago. That adds a new biome for Raids, a redesigned first boss fight, 60 achievements, new enemies, bug fixes and visual tweaks, while VirtualAge also promises improvements to combat and parkour.

Free-to-play VR/MR sandbox DigiGods has released its latest 'Cat Crazy' update, collaborating with Neko Atsume Purrfect for its Nekomania anniversary event. That introduces a new cat avatar called Noodle, alongside feline-themed “cosmetics simulations, decorations, toys,” and cat companions.

VR Strategy Game Underworld Overseer Is Now Available On Pico

Following recent news that both Deisim and Underworld Overseer are coming to PlayStation VR2, Myron Games also released the latter on Pico earlier this week. The Dungeon Keeper-inspired VR strategy game previously launched on Quest and Steam last year, earning 4/5-stars in our review that you can read below.

Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable Kicks Off Global Challenge Event

Following its full release in December, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable has kicked off the new “Global Challenge - Thunder Spear Unlock” event on Quest. Ending at midnight on March 10, this tasks the community with taking down Titans to unlock the weapon. While co-op mode is normally restricted to those who own part 2, that's temporarily available in the base game until March 16.

