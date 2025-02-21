Zero Caliber 2 Reconfirms PC VR Plans As A Spin-Off Enters Development

A PC VR release for Zero Caliber 2 is “in the works” and the developer confirmed plans for a spin-off game.

Released last year on Quest, you may recall that the initial Zero Caliber 2 reveal confirmed the VR FPS sequel was also heading to Steam. While XReal Games later informed UploadVR that “we'd have to see a really high demand” for a PC VR release, the studio advised earlier this week that the Steam release is back on track.

“We now have a working [PC VR] build - no release date yet as we still have quite a bit of fine-tuning to do. Soon though!” confirmed the team.

Following this news, yesterday then saw XReal Games release Patch 8 for Zero Caliber 2. While notable changes include removing the Christmas-themed items and six new challenges that unlock 'OSA' themed skins, the developer also announced it's working on a new Zero Caliber spin-off. Nothing further was revealed about this upcoming game, and more details will be shared “when the time is right.”

XReal Games also used the Patch 8 blog to highlight “serious challenges” facing VR developers, touching upon similar concerns to our recent report. The studio criticized last year’s App Lab merge for creating “abysmal” store visibility, while pointing to Meta “aggressively pushing” Horizon Worlds, manufacturers redirecting their focus to MR/AR, and more. Despite this, the studio states it's committed to “keeping the single-player/co-op shooter genre alive” in VR.

Zero Caliber 2 is out now on the Meta Quest platform, and the Steam release date is currently unconfirmed.