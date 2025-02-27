GORN 2 Brings The Slapstick Brawler Back To VR This Year

GORN 2 is an official sequel to Devolver Digital's hit, promising a new physics-driven slapstick brawler this year on most major VR platforms.

Created by Cortopia Studios (Escaping Wonderland) in collaboration with the original developer, Free Lives, GORN 2 sees you taking the fight to five heavenly realms filled with familiar fallen fighters. Featuring 35 “devastating” but unique weapons, you're tasked with battling the five sons of the God of the Afterlife across these blood splattered arenas. Here's the announcement trailer.

“In GORN 2 you will ascend to a heavenly realm where the souls of all the gladiators you slaughtered in the first game now dwell—and kill them again,” states Devolver Digital in a press release. The sequel aims to deliver “everything GORN was but more” and alongside the new weapons, this includes additional enemies, traps, power-ups and more.

After conquering all five heavenly arenas, you can then take on a survival-themed non-stop 'Endless Mode.' The publisher also confirmed that GORN 2 will let you create your own battlefields in 'Custom Mode,' though whether you can share these creations online with other players is currently unknown.

The original GORN has a long history that goes back to modern VR's early days. Initially launched in early access back in 2016 on PC VR, it eventually entered full release three years later before gradually making its way to PSVR, Quest, and more recently PlayStation VR2.

We praised the original game in our 2019 GORN review. Though we found it slightly lacking in content, we considered the brutally over-the-top gladiator simulator to be “obscenely entertaining.”

Gorn is the product of two years of tireless Early Access development. What started out as a laughable bit of nonsense has gradually evolved into, well, a much more polished and expansive bit of nonsense. It’s a toybox filled with razor-sharp playthings and endless action figures to use them on, upheld by a combat system that bends reality to eschew awkwardness.

GORN 2 will arrive “later this year” on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.