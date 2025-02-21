Neko Atsume Purrfect Celebrates 10th Anniversary With VR Collaborations, Easter Eggs And More

Neko Atsume Purrfect is celebrating ten years of kitty consumption with a new event, featuring crossovers with Breachers, Walkabout Mini Golf, and Gorilla Tag.

Released in 2023, Neko Atsume Purrfect Kitty Collector is putting the cat in capture with their new collaboration event, Nekomania, letting you seek out your cute feline mascots across different VR games. Across the participating Quest games, players can complete various missions to obtain feline-themed items and Easter eggs across unique collectibles.

0:00 / 1:03 1×

The official website features the full rundown, but here are the VR games participating in the collaboration event:

Neko Atsume Purrfect Kitty Collector

Gorilla Tag

Breachers

Walkabout Mini Golf

DigiGods

Brazen Blaze

X8

The Neko Atsume series began life as a casual mobile game and has since spun out onto VR, first in 2018 for the PSVR and then in 2023 with Neko Atsume Purrfect Kitty Collector on Quest. In our first impressions, we found its simple gameplay and mixed reality support to be a boon for newcomers to VR, saying, “Hit-Point's done a nice job adapting this virtual cat playground for VR, and the casual pick-up and play approach makes it a better fit for Quest than it ever was on PSVR.”

Neko Atsume Purrfect Kitty Collector's Nekomania event kicks off on February 21 at 10am PT on Quest, ending on March 20 at the same time. It's also on sale for half price at $9.99 across this event.