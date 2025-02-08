XR News Round-Up: Trombone Champ, Underworld Overseer, Ashen Arrows & More

From Trombone Champ to fantasy VR archery, the latest XR News Round-Up is live with a few more news stories.

February's kicked off on a busy note. Nearly two dozen developers spoke to UploadVR about concerns with the Quest Store, which Meta later addressed. nDreams merged two studios into one; a leaked memo emerged from Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth, and Meta's VP of VR/MR, Mark Rabkin, is leaving the company next month. We also went hands-on with the ROTO VR Explorer Chair and reviewed COLD VR.

As always, our weekly newsletter and latest articles can tell you more. Otherwise, here are a few stories we initially missed.

Following last month's Winter update with a new environment, Trombone Champ: Unflattened announced its 'Toots Of Love' update just in time for Valentine's Day. Promising twice-a-week updates “on average” until March 1, that's introducing five new songs, more trombones, and a new outdoor environment.

Deisim and Underworld Overseer Are Heading To PlayStation VR2

Myron Games confirmed that its two VR games, 2020 god sandbox Deisim and 2024's Dungeon Keeper inspired Underworld Overseer, are heading to PlayStation VR2. Recently spotted on r/PSVR, the studio advised that it hopes to release these games “in the coming months.”

Ashen Arrows Drops New Trailer Ahead Of This Month's Full Release

Published by VRKiwi, Ashen Arrows is a VR fantasy archery game based on Norse Mythology that previously launched in Steam Early Access. Featuring a single-player campaign and co-op support for up to two friends, you play as a hunter tasked with fending off hordes of monsters to stop Ragnarök. Before its full release this month on Quest, Pico and Steam, it received a new launch trailer.

PlayStation Indies Sale Discounts Over 50 PS VR2 Games

The latest PlayStation Indies sale is live with over 50 PlayStation VR2 games. This time around, notable discounts include Kill It With Fire (75% off), Among Us VR (40% off), Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (80% off), Propagation: Paradise Hotel (50% off), System Critical 2 (80% off), Ghost Signal (45% off), Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice (40% off), Tentacular (50% off), and Until You Fall (50% off).

Arcade Racer Exer Gale Glides Onto Quest This June

Created by CHARK Studio, Exer Gale is an arcade racing game where you dive, glide and climb through tropical environments to set high scores. While the Quest version states a “June 2025” launch, it's unclear whether the PC VR version will arrive at the same time, but a Steam demo is currently available.

Here's everything else we've spotted this week: