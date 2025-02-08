XR News Round-Up: Trombone Champ, Underworld Overseer, Ashen Arrows & More

From Trombone Champ to fantasy VR archery, the latest XR News Round-Up is live with a few more news stories.
February's kicked off on a busy note. Nearly two dozen developers spoke to UploadVR about concerns with the Quest Store, which Meta later addressed. nDreams merged two studios into one; a leaked memo emerged from Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth, and Meta's VP of VR/MR, Mark Rabkin, is leaving the company next month. We also went hands-on with the ROTO VR Explorer Chair and reviewed COLD VR.
As always, our weekly newsletter and latest articles can tell you more. Otherwise, here are a few stories we initially missed.
Trombone Champ: Unflattened Continues Post-Launch Updates In Time For Valentine's Day
Following last month's Winter update with a new environment, Trombone Champ: Unflattened announced its 'Toots Of Love' update just in time for Valentine's Day. Promising twice-a-week updates “on average” until March 1, that's introducing five new songs, more trombones, and a new outdoor environment.
Deisim and Underworld Overseer Are Heading To PlayStation VR2
Myron Games confirmed that its two VR games, 2020 god sandbox Deisim and 2024's Dungeon Keeper inspired Underworld Overseer, are heading to PlayStation VR2. Recently spotted on r/PSVR, the studio advised that it hopes to release these games “in the coming months.”
Ashen Arrows Drops New Trailer Ahead Of This Month's Full Release
Published by VRKiwi, Ashen Arrows is a VR fantasy archery game based on Norse Mythology that previously launched in Steam Early Access. Featuring a single-player campaign and co-op support for up to two friends, you play as a hunter tasked with fending off hordes of monsters to stop Ragnarök. Before its full release this month on Quest, Pico and Steam, it received a new launch trailer.
PlayStation Indies Sale Discounts Over 50 PS VR2 Games
The latest PlayStation Indies sale is live with over 50 PlayStation VR2 games. This time around, notable discounts include Kill It With Fire (75% off), Among Us VR (40% off), Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (80% off), Propagation: Paradise Hotel (50% off), System Critical 2 (80% off), Ghost Signal (45% off), Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice (40% off), Tentacular (50% off), and Until You Fall (50% off).
Arcade Racer Exer Gale Glides Onto Quest This June
Created by CHARK Studio, Exer Gale is an arcade racing game where you dive, glide and climb through tropical environments to set high scores. While the Quest version states a “June 2025” launch, it's unclear whether the PC VR version will arrive at the same time, but a Steam demo is currently available.
Other Updates
Here's everything else we've spotted this week:
- Devil's Purge, a religious AR roguelike FPS, is now free-to-play on mobile. The initial levels are now free, there are 12 new songs, while accessing the full set of stages and bosses now costs $2.99.
- Nomad Monkey detailed its upcoming plans for claustrophobic VR horror game Tunnels, stating the game's full launch is “on the horizon.”
- Cradle of Sins released a new gameplay trailer.
- Android XR will support camera access.
- Cloudhead Games and Survios have teamed up for a VR Workout Pack bundle on Quest until February 10, featuring Pistol Whip and Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition.
- cyubeVR is now officially available in Japan on PlayStation VR2.
- Puzzling Places launched the Monthly Pack #31 DLC.
- Tier One: Direct Action launches in early access on Quest on February 20.
- Demeo Battles kicked off a Big Budget Event that runs until February 14.
- Beat Saber released a hotfix that targets pitch sound at different song speeds.