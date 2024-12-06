Ashen Arrows Brings Fantasy Archery To Major VR Platforms On February 20

Ashen Arrows is a new VR fantasy archery game based on Norse Mythology, and its full release is out next year on Quest, Pico, and Steam.

The latest game from Turret Shooter and Shards of Time: The Beginning developer Rusty Pipes Games, Ashen Arrows will launch on all major VR platforms on February 20th complete with single and multiplayer modes. As seen in today's UploadVR Winter Showcase today, you can watch the new trailer below.

In Saga, the single-player campaign, you'll step into the shoes of a heroic hunter tasked with taking on hordes of monsters to save the Nine Realms of Norse Mythology from Ragnarök. Or you can team up with up to two friends in Bastion, the co-op roguelike mode, as you defend your base from wave after wave of baddies.

Ashen Arrows initially launched in Steam Early Access last year, so if you want to get the jump on your friends, you can play a pre-release version of the game via Steam Early Access right now. It also recently won 'Best VR Game' in Tencent's annual award show, Games Without Borders.

Looking to see more about the game? Check out Ashen Arrows' store page on the Meta Quest Store or Steam. For further reveals from the UploadVR Winter Showcase, you can find the full stream below.