Walkabout Mini Golf: Pocket Edition for iPhone is launching at $4.99 with downloadable courses priced $1.99 each.

You can buy the game from October 10, 2024 on the Apple App Store with full single-player across the classic eight courses in the main game as well as cross-play to almost any VR headset outside China.

Walkabout fans who've watched this mini golfing project expand from its release four years ago are today among some of VR's most engaged paid content buyers. Devs have reliably added new courses like Wallace & Gromit, Mars Garden, Myst, 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, and many others, with new destinations arriving roughly every six weeks. The pipeline for upcoming releases already stretches into 2026 as Walkabout plans courses like Viva Las Elvis for next year.

All of the game's courses are available for purchase for $1.99 each on iPhone, though the gravity-bending Upside Town is still forthcoming. Each course features 18 normal holes as well as a hidden ball at each to discover and add to your collection. At night, the lighting changes and holes become more difficult, though the game's "fox hunt" treasure hunts are still being retooled for Pocket Edition.

Professionals in the VR industry often use Walkabout's path as a place to socialize or even hold meetings. For many with a head-mounted display, the game has become one of the most consistently rewarding places to visit with friends and family. The studio's approach for multiplayer focuses on Walkabout's non-public rooms, shared only by unique code with trusted contacts. While most just meetup for a round of mini golf, for some fans these spaces have also become a place of refuge during life's hardest moments.

Now with Pocket Edition and cross-play, anyone can enjoy a slice of VR wherever they are.

Walkabout Mini Golf: Born In VR & Brought Home To iPhone

For those who might be new to Walkabout Mini Golf, it released for Quest on September 24, 2020. It was conceived as an iPhone game before that, but as the original Quest turned into Quest 2 and Walkabout expanded out onto SteamVR and PSVR 2 headsets, its creators focused on improving the VR experience across various headsets.

If only one player owns a particular DLC course, for example, you can still play a round with a friend even if only the course owner can collect hidden balls or finish the treasure hunt. With the addition of iPhone and even iPad players to Walkabout, developers chose not to include the game's 1:1 random player quick match mode in Pocket Edition at launch. That means VR players using the feature shouldn't be inundated by new mobile players starting up games and then dropping out.

To complete the transition back to iPhone release, Mighty Coconut implemented three distinct modes for players on iOS. The first mode is just looking around the virtual world. Simply turn the phone in the direction of what you want to look at. For the second and third modes, though, Walkabout went a different way rather than adopting emulated on-screen analog sticks for movement as seen with Rec Room, Horizon Worlds, Minecraft, Roblox, VRChat and Fortnite.

Touch-to-putt and swing-to-putt are how you can putt with an iPhone in your hand. For touch-to-putt, just drag your finger from the ball back and decide how strong you want to hit it based on the size of the line growing from the ball. For swing-to-putt, you orient your iPhone so it is flat and its camera is looking straight down at the ball. From there, you can follow the on-screen guides and give your ball a little physical swing as if you had an actual club in your hand.

You can find Walkabout Mini Golf on the Horizon Store, Steam and PlayStation, Pico, and soon, the Apple App Store. Walkabout Mini Golf Pocket Edition for iPhone should be compatible with models from the 2018 iPhone XS forward.