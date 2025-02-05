Steam Now Warns Players If Early Access Games Aren't Updated For Over A Year

Steam now issues a warning to players if an early access game hasn't been updated for over a year.

While it's unclear when this specific update launched, SteamDB — a third-party database that tracks everything relating to Valve's platform — recently spotted the change on Bluesky. The exact threshold isn't confirmed but so far, the earliest inactivity warning we've seen is 12 months for Escape The Backrooms, the 2022 horror game that's since removed official VR support.

Escape The Backrooms update warning as of February 5, 2025

From there, the warning appears to go up on a monthly basis. For example, Build and Drive Racing states it's not been updated for 15 months, Phantom Matrix lists 18 months, while Ashen Arrows and Paranormal Hunter state 19 and 20 months respectively. Other SteamVR Early Access games like H3VR, Ghosts of Tabor, Sword Reverie, Bootstrap Island and Strayed don't show any warnings.

We've contacted Valve for further clarification about this new change, and we'll update this article if we learn more.

It's the latest development we've seen from the Steam Early Access program, which Valve began in 2013. Presently, each EA game requires developers to fill out an FAQ stating why it chose EA, how long they anticipate a game to be in EA, how the full release is planned to differ, and more. This new addition should make it easier for players to determine whether a game remains supported.