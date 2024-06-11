With visionOS 2, Apple Vision Pro Can Print What You See

Apple Vision Pro can print flat media on physical paper in visionOS 2.

Text and images presented in classic formats such as English and JPEG can now be etched onto thin slices of tree using a printer connected to the same Wi-Fi network as an Apple Vision Pro headset running visionOS 2.

Below is an embedded video showing an image of Nicolas Cage printed from my photos library using an AirPrint-compatible printer while sat on a virtual beach in Bora Bora.

The new feature, present on Apple's existing operating systems as AirPrint, is included in the beta release for visionOS 2.0 on Vision Pro headsets.