Immersive Video

Vimeo Is Adding Support For Apple Immersive Video

 &  David Heaney
Apple depiction of Apple Immersive Video.

Vimeo now supports regular 180° video, and will support Apple Immersive Video by the end of the year.

YouTube has supported regular 180° video for over eight years now, but Vimeo is set to be the first major user-uploaded video platform to support Apple Immersive Video. Currently, Apple Immersive Video is mostly distributed through Apple TV or custom per-creator apps.

Apple depiction of Apple Immersive Video.

The Apple Immersive Video format is 180° stereoscopic 3D video with 4K×4K per-eye resolution, 90FPS, high dynamic range (HDR), and spatial audio.

We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

Vimeo Now Has A visionOS App & Supports Spatial Videos
Vimeo now has an Apple Vision Pro app and natively supports Apple’s spatial video format, including uploading from iPhone.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

With its visionOS app released almost exactly a year ago, Vimeo also remains the only major video platform to natively support spatial video, Apple's term for rectangular stereoscopic 3D video using the Apple HEVC Stereo Video Profile format of MV-HEVC, including uploads from iPhone or a Vision Pro headset.

Vimeo says it expects to ship Apple Immersive Video support by the end of this year.

