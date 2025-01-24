Meta is enlisting A-list celebrities, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, to advertise the Ray-Ban smart glasses at the Super Bowl.

The company says the two ad spots, one for each of the actors, were directed by Matthew Vaughn, the director of the Kingsman franchise.

The last time Meta (then Facebook) used A-list celebrity advertising for a headset or glasses was for Oculus Go back in 2018. Back then, it used Wiz Khalifa to show streaming concerts in 360° video, Jonah Hill & Adam Levine to show cowatching an NBA game in 180° video, and Leslie Jones & Awkwafina to show watching movies on a giant screen.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses have been a breakout success, with sales reportedly greatly exceeding Meta's original expectations.

Since launch, Meta has significantly expanded the capability of the device, adding visual AI queries, web search, video calling, QR code and text scanning, timers, reminders, live translation, Spotify control, and more. EssilorLuxottica has also steadily released a new 'Skyler' style as well as dozens of new style variants. With all these improvements, Meta may feel that now is the time to heavily market the product to a wider audience, beyond technology enthusiasts, and enlisting A-list celebrities for the Super Bowl seems like a safe bet to do so.

Later this year, Meta and EssilorLuxottica reportedly plan to launch Oakley Meta glasses too, and Meta reportedly plans to introduce higher-end smart glasses with a HUD too, though it's still unclear whether those will carry an EssilorLuxottica brand like Ray-Ban.