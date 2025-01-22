Oakley Meta Glasses Are Reportedly Coming This Year Too

Oakley Meta glasses are coming later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Gurman has a fairly strong track record of reporting Meta's moves in advance.

The device, reportedly codenamed Supernova 2, would be the first expansion of Meta and EssilorLuxottica's smart glasses product lineup, in addition to the existing Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which were codenamed Supernova.

While the Ray-Ban glasses have a camera on one side and are aimed towards all consumers, the Oakley glasses would have the camera in the center and be intended for "cyclists and other athletes".

Price & Input Method For HUD Glasses

The Oakley Meta glasses still wouldn't have a screen, though. But a third Meta smart glasses product reportedly will.

The Verge, The Information, and The Financial Times have all previously reported that Meta intends to release smart glasses with a heads-up display (HUD), codenamed Hypernova, later this year.

It's still unclear whether or not these glasses will carry the Ray-Ban brand, but what is known is that they will include a small waveguide display on one of the lenses to show notifications, output text instead of audio from the Meta AI assistant, and to help frame photos before taking them.

Now, Gurman says that Meta employees are telling him to expect Hypernova to cost around $1000. Further, he says Meta "has discussed" including the EMG wristband (demoed with the Orion prototype) in the box of Hypernova, with a backup plan of using touch controls on the temple like its other smart glasses.

True AR Glasses Still Years Out

Hypernova's display would only be in one eye, and would have a very small field of view. As for true augmented reality (AR) glasses, those capable of anchoring virtual interfaces and objects in real space, Gurman says Meta still plans to release the first consumer product in 2027.

This echoes previous reporting from The Verge and The Information, which also pinned Meta's first true AR glasses product for that year.

The product Meta actually releases won't be the Orion prototype though. To achieve its field of view, which is remarkable for transparent optics, Orion relies on components and materials that aren't yet possible to affordably manufacture at scale, and won't be any time soon.

The consumer product itself is reportedly codenamed Artemis. And while Gurman reports that Artemis will be sleeker and lighter than Orion, previous reports indicate it will also have a narrower field of view. So while Meta AR glasses are coming in 2027, they won't have the defining breakthrough of Orion.

Meanwhile though, Meta reportedly plans to release two Quest 4 models in 2026 and a lightweight mixed reality headset in 2027. These headsets will likely offer high quality AR over a much wider field of view, though they also likely won't be suitable for outdoor use.