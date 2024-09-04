Project: Lost Worlds In VRChat Shows Considerable Promise

Project: Lost Worlds is an ambitious upcoming VRChat world with considerable promise, and we went hands-on at Venice Immersive.

The next release from Finsworks Interactive (Complex 7), Project: Lost Worlds is one of the numerous VRChat worlds being showcased at Venice Immersive 2024. Taking inspiration from Avatar's Pandora and the dinosaur-filled plains reminiscent of Jurassic Park, Fins describes this project as "a dream of mine" that's been pursued over the last five to six years.

Here's a little teaser of the intro portion for the next major release:

Project: Lost Worlds

Premiering at Venice Film Festival 2024.



It's still very much a work in progress, stuff will change by the time it's complete!#VRChat pic.twitter.com/Gvwt42pvmu — Fins (@VRCFins) May 31, 2024

After previously trying Complex 7 at Venice Immersive 2023, I was immediately keen to try out Project: Lost Worlds, and I'd consider this one of this year's highlights. Last year's festival was an eye-opener as to what VRChat creators can do with these worlds, and that feeling only persisted. Aided by two tour guides with a small group of players, I'm impressed at the depth of this experience.

The journey begins on a humbling note as you look to the stars in search of adventure, setting the tone well before heading for the huge interstellar spaceship, Astoria. Gradually seeing it and Earth from afar before coming up close showcased an impressive sense of scale with clear consideration put into this story. Soon enough, our group set off for another planet.

Eventually landing on Erios, I can immediately see where Avatar's influence comes in. There were a few technical hiccups, which is understandable as a project still in development, though there's some pleasing environmental design at work in Project: Lost Worlds that mixes futuristic technology with a prehistoric era. I'm told the full release won't be ready until next year, but I'm looking forward to it.