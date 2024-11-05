Phasmophobia Devs Have No Plans For Quest 3 Port Yet

The Phasmophobia developer has no plans for a Quest 3 version of the game, despite its recent launch on PS VR2.

The viral indie horror launched in early access on Steam over four years ago, with the 2020 launch including VR support. Since then, the Quest 2 has come and (almost) gone, and we've seen the release of the Quest 3 and 3S headsets too, but don't place your bets on a Phasmophobia standalone version anytime soon.

Speaking to VideoGamer in a recent interview, Phasmophobia developer Ben Lavender acknowledged the high demand for a Quest version of the game. However, due to the small team, Kinetic Games has been "very busy running around with everything else currently."

"I think the biggest challenge for us in terms of supporting standalone hardware is what’s normally a quality thing is kind of relevant to our game mechanics. So, what I mean by that, is, like, the lights in the room like you can turn them on and off dynamically. So, that in itself makes the game quite expensive, especially on a headset or a Switch or an older-gen PlayStation console or Xbox console." Lavender adds.

Despite the disappointing news, there's still a chance a port may come in the future. Lavender added that "it might get to a point where it’s feasible to have on a standalone headset, whether it’s the 3 [or] whether it’s whatever is after that."

While a Quest version of the game may happen, it will certainly be a post-1.0 deal. In the interview with VideoGamer, Lavender states "We wouldn’t turn down or kind of say ‘no’ to an opportunity like that but we’d have to obviously make sure it falls within the right space for our team. [...] So, yeah, I mean, never say never… after 1.0 we might touch on it and have a look again."

In our recent Phasmophobia PS VR 2 review, we said that "One of Steam's biggest horror hits feels right at home on PS VR2 and while it currently has some technical issues, Phasmophobia delivers effective scares when you're completely immersed."

Phasmophobia is now available on Steam and PS VR2 in early access.